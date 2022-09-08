Stirling Lubricants To Present Weedsport Speedway’s Cavalcade Cup Weekend

WEEDSPORT, NY – Stirling Lubricants is set to present Weedsport Speedway’s Cavalcade Cup Weekend on September 10-11, featuring back to back nights of the Super DIRTcar Series as well as the Stirling Lubricants Sportsman Classic 75.

A total of five divisions will compete across two nights of racing during the Cavalcade Cup with the Super DIRTcar Series bringing it all to a close on Sunday, September 11 with a 100-lap, $10,000 to win, finale.

The massive weekend of action will open on Saturday, September 10 with the Super DIRTcar Series, ESS Sprint Cars and DIRTcar Pro Stocks all in action. The Super DIRTcar Series will contend for 60-laps and $7,500 to win in the weekend opener.

Joining the Big Blocks on Sunday will be the DIRTcar Sportsman as they compete in the prestigious Stirling Lubricants Sportsman Classic, which will serve as the DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central region finale. The NY6A Hoosier Sprint Tour will also be on the card.

Sirling Lubricants is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty industrial, cutting, hydraulic and way oils, as well as a distributor of high-quality major branded lubricants.

Established more than 50 years ago, Stirling Lubricants has become a leading distributor for industrial, machining, agricultural, automotive, construction, trucking, logging and high performance motorsports lubricants.

To learn more visit online at www.stirlinglubricants.com.

Weekend entertainment will include a Saturday night post-race party in the midway featuring music from 90 Proof, as well as a Sunday pre-race show by Chasing Neon.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating online for Cavalcade Cup Weekend by visiting www.weedsportspeedway.com and clicking on the Tickets tab, which will redirect to MyRacePass. From there, after clicking on the Get Tickets tab, fans are able to select the seats of their choosing.

Fans can also purchase tickets by simply searching for Weedsport Speedway at www.myracepass.com or by using the MyRacePass App.

Reserved seating for each night of Cavalcade Cup Weekend is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Pit gates will swing open on September 10 at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with racing slated to take the green at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, September 11 pits will open at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. and racing slated for 6 p.m.

Camping at Weedsport Speedway can be reserved online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Stirling Lubricants Cavalcade Cup Weekend Schedule

Saturday, September 10

Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds (60-laps, $7,500 to win)

ESS Sprint Cars

DIRTcar Pro Stocks

Sunday, September 11

Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds (100-laps, $10,000 to win)

DIRTcar Sportsman Classic 75

600cc Micro Sprints

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

