Syracuse Haulers Night At Brewerton Speedway Results Announced

BREWERTON, NY – The Syracuse Haulers Night at Brewerton Speedway last night, July 22, results are as follows:
Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[12]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[11]; 3. 8H-Max McLaughlin[7]; 4. 5H-Chris Hile[6]; 5. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[4]; 6. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[10]; 7. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[8]; 8. X-Chad Phelps[5]; 9. 18$-Sean Beardsley[2]; 10. 9X-Tyler Trump[24]; 11. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[9]; 12. 12-Darren Smith[15]; 13. 36-Ben Bushaw[16]; 14. 11T-Jeff Taylor[18]; 15. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[3]; 16. 34-Andrew Ferguson[19]; 17. Z4-JJ Courcy[1]; 18. 91-Billy Decker[14]; 19. 160-Max Hill[13]; 20. 7Z-Zachary Payne[20]; 21. 24K-Nick Krause[21]; 22. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[25]; 23. 63-Adam Roberts[17]; 24. 38-Tim Harris[22]; 25. M1-Tim Murphy[23]; 26. 4-Michelle Courcy[27]; 27. (DNS) 19X-Andy Noto; 28. (DNS) 60-Jackson Gill; 29. (DNS) 24-James Witko Jr
DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus: $300. $200. $100: Sean Beardsley, Bob Henry Jr., Jeff Prentice.
Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $200: Tim Sears Jr.
DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 33-Richard Murtaugh[7]; 2. 0-Tony Finch II[14]; 3. 3M-Chris Mackey[15]; 4. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[6]; 5. 77L-Buddy Leathley[1]; 6. 28-Alan Fink[18]; 7. 5-Amy Holland[20]; 8. 19C-Brandon Carvey[17]; 9. 6-Cody Manitta[10]; 10. R19-Dale Caswell[16]; 11. 28X-Stephen Marshall[24]; 12. 01R-Robert Gage[11]; 13. 29-Matt Caprara[22]; 14. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[9]; 15. 10G-Austin Germinio[12]; 16. 64B-Brett Buono[25]; 17. 30-Michael Root[26]; 18. 16X-Savannah Laflair[28]; 19. 16-Earl Rudy[2]; 20. 13D-James Donaldson[5]; 21. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[21]; 22. 80X-Mike Button[19]; 23. 1J-John Wilber[8]; 24. 38-Zach Sobotka[13]; 25. R1-Riley Rogala[23]; 26. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[3]; 27. AONE-Bucky Hayes[4]; 28. (DNS) 05-Jessie Morgan
Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $100: Richard Murtaugh.
NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Cody Manitta.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 6J-Joe Isabell[6]; 2. 06-Mike Mullen[8]; 3. 22-Kyle Demo[9]; 4. 155-Clayton Brewer III[2]; 5. 88-Zach Babcock[10]; 6. 7J-Joel Moller[1]; 7. 16-Tucker Halliday[5]; 8. 61-Hunter Lawton[12]; 9. 5K-Matt Kitts[7]; 10. 55-Joseph Garafolo[11]; 11. 19-Brad Harris[14]; 12. 313-Jammer Applegate II[13]; 13. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[16]; 14. 99-Thomas Mackey[3]; 15. 14-Justin Williams[4]; 16. 0-Jeff Isabell Jr[15]
Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $100: Joe Isabell
Mirabito Four Cylinders – (15 Laps): 1. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[6]; 2. 2D-Jacob Dupra[4]; 3. 26R-Ray Bechler[5]; 4. 13Z-Zak Petrie[8]; 5. 77X-Brian Evenden[7]; 6. 29K-Kingston Sprague[1]; 7. 67K-Clayton Koch[10]; 8. 27A-Alexandra Parker[2]; 9. 360-Samuel Curcie[3]; 10. 8X-Cody Thomas[11]; 11. 99-Walt VanEpps[9]; 12. (DNS) 5M-Damien Bechler
Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $50: Chris Bonoffski.