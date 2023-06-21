Team Abold Racing Kid’s Bike Giveaway Part Of Autograph Night Festivities At Oswego Speedway This Saturday, June 24

OSWEGO, NY – As part of the festivities on CME Electrical Supply Autograph Night at Oswego Speedway this Saturday, June 24, Team Abold Racing will be giving away a kid’s bike before and during the driver autograph session scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

The Abold No. 05 Supermodified team will be setup in the concourse beneath the main grandstand to give tickets away during hot laps beginning at 3:45 p.m., and continuing throughout the duration of the driver autograph session on the front straightaway.

At the conclusion of the autograph session, driver Jeff Abold will gather all of the tickets and draw the winner of the 20” Huffy Bike, best used by five to 10-year-old race fans.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for Team Abold Racing either in the main concourse area, or by stopping at the No. 05 Supermodified during the driver autograph session.

Grandstands will open and hot laps begin at 3:45 p.m. this Saturday night, with racing scheduled to take the green at 6:30. The Autograph Night program features Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.

For more information on this weekend’s events at Oswego Speedway, please visit the track’s website OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

Team Abold Racing Partners: A&P Automotive, BOSS Snowplow of Oswego, LaGraf’s Pub & Grill, Magic Wand Construction, and Barzee Autobody.

