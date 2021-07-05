OSWEGO – Mike Bruce swept Saturday night’s double feature events for the J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds as part of Oswego Speedway’s Independence Weekend Spectacular presented by Century 21 Galloway Realty.

After earning his first career 350 win in the earlier 25-lap feature, Bruce started deep in the field in the regularly scheduled 30-lapper and while he finished second to Tyler Thompson at the line, the No. 22 was awarded first place after Thompson was deemed light on the scales.

Picking up his second podium of the evening was Dalton Doyle in the No. 08, while Dave Cliff recovered from early struggles to bring the Barbeau Racing No. 50 home third for his first ever podium in the 350 Supermodified division.

Two SBS veterans, Cliff and Barry Kingsley, started on the front row, but there were problems right at the drop of the green as Jon Tesoriero lost the handle on his No. 47 and took a hard hit into the inside hub rail.

Collected in the turn one incident were Kali Spaulding and Vern LaFave. LaFave was done for the evening, but Spaulding was eventually able to return.

When the field was re-stacked for another try, it was the inside lane prevailing on the original restart as Cliff stormed out in front of Kingsley.

Doyle, who started in fifth, wasted little time pressuring Kingsley for the runner-up position as he was feeling the heat from tenth starting Bruce, who had moved up six spots in just three laps to take fourth.

Doyle shot underneath Kingsley for second on lap 4, but Bruce struggled to get by the No. 06 machine, allowing ninth starting Thompson underneath both he and Kingsley in the same lap with Thompson having stolen third at six laps complete.

Bruce then dove under Kingsley in the next corner, with the top five now Cliff, Doyle, Thompson, Bruce, and Kinglsey at the one-third mark.

Thompson was on a tear, and he reeled in and passed Doyle for second in no time, taking over the position on lap 14.

Bruce got hung up behind Doyle as Thompson took off, catching and beginning to pressure Cliff for the lead in just five laps before a lap 19 yellow for a Nick Kinney spin slowed the field.

On the double file restart, Thompson took the lead on the outside of the Speedway with Bruce following through, dropping Cliff back to third with Doyle fourth and Kreig Heroth now fifth.

Thompson ran away from Bruce in the final ten laps, but was unfortunately disqualified due to weight.

The top five finishers were Bruce, Doyle, Cliff, Heroth, and Kingsley.

Kinney, Tom MacLeod, Spaulding, and Ralph Clark finished in the top ten.

After charging from tenth to the win, Bruce earned the D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Award, while Cliff was awarded the Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer for his best career finish in the J&S Paving 350 Super division.

The 350 Supermodifieds are off this Saturday, July 10, but return for a 30-lap special alongside the Mr. Novelis Supermodified and Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS events on Saturday, July 17.

RESULTS

Century 21 Galloway Realty

J&S Paving 350 Super Memorial Weekend 30

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 22 MIKE BRUCE, 2. 08 Dalton Doyle, 3. 50 ® Dave Cliff, 4. 45 ® Kreig Heroth, 5. 06 Barry Kingsley, 6. 7 ® Nick Kinney, 7. 32 ® Tom MacLeod, 8. 23 ® Kali Spaulding, 9. 5 ® Ralph Clark, 10. 20 ® Kyle Perry, 11. 47 ® Jon Tesoriero, 12. 97 Vern LaFave, DQ – 98T ® Tyler Thompson (Light at the scales)

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 22 Mike Bruce, 2. 20 ® Kyle Perry, 3. 08 ® Dalton Doyle, 4. 47 ® Jon Tesoriero, 5. 50 ® Dave Cliff, 6. 97 Vern LaFave, 7. 5 ® Ralph Clark

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 06 Barry Kingsley, 2. 98 ® Tyler Thompson, 3. 45 ® Kreig Heroth, 4. 7 ® Nick Kinney, 5. 32 ® Tom MacLeod, 6. 23 ® Kali Spaulding, 7. 5 ® Ralph Clark

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger: #22 Mike Bruce

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer: #50 ® Dave Cliff

