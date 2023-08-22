OSWEGO, NY – In what was perhaps the Novelis Supermodified race of the year at the Oswego Speedway, Tyler Thompson started on the fifth row inside and muscled the Jason Simmons No. 98T to the front – emerging victorious for the seventh time in his career.

Thompson would really have to work for the win, starting sixth row on the inside and having to come by the stout field including Brandon Bellinger, Alison Sload, Dan Connors Jr, and Timmy Snyder, but it was the exciting battle with outside polesitter Lou LeVea Jr. and Jeff Abold in the closing laps that was certainly most memorable.

Finding his way around third running Snyder after a restart with 14 to go, Thompson wasted little time reeling in race leaders LeVea Jr. and Abold, who had started in eighth. Quickly, a three car battle for the race lead had ensued as the front three were nose to tail.

With 9 laps remaining, Thompson made a tremendous run into the first corner, barely squeezing under the 05 to make a bid for second. The duo of Abold and Thompson stayed side by side for a complete lap, but Thompson hit the drain in turn one, knocking the car out of shape before the two cars made contact, with both drivers somehow able to keep their cars straight.

Now, Thompson had taken over second just as race-long leader LeVea Jr, looking for his first ever feature win, crossed the line with 8 laps remaining.

Unfortunately for LeVea, Tyler had other ideas as he continued his tremendous drive, reeling in the race leader in no time, and using the outside of turn number three to steal the top spot from ‘Little Dog’ with 6 to go.

It didn’t take long for Abold to do the same, as it became apparent right away that LeVea had run into issues with the fuel going dry on the No. 83. Abold also used the high road to bypass LeVea headed into turns one and two, with Bellinger and Snyder also going by down the back stretch to drop ‘Little Dog’ back to fifth after a phenomenal run.

But by now, Tyler was on cruise control, and when the checkered flag flew on lap 50, he had a big advantage over the top five of Abold, Bellinger, and Snyder; who had run second and third for the duration in what was certainly the best run of the year for the Zero team.

Filling in the remainder of the top 10 were LeVea Jr. in fifth, Jack Patrick, who won his first ever heat race earlier in the evening and rebounded nicely for sixth, followed by Sload, Joe Gosek, Logan Rayvals, and Bruce.

Celebrating with a shower of beer from his crew in victory lane, Thompson said “I did not think it was going to stick, honestly. I’ve been tight all night with no grip and I just said ‘screw it man, I’m going for it.’I have to thank the usual; my Mom, Dad, girlfriend and her best friend, the crew and all my guys. Without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Despite not starting the feature, Dave Shullick Jr. clinched the 2023 Novelis Supermodified track championship by simply showing up. In a very close race amongst the remainder of the top five, defending champion Bellinger would be the runner-up over Thompson and Abold, who ironically tied for third. Sload and Danzer were fifth and sixth.

The 50-lap regular season finale for the Supermodifieds was marred by only one incident and this came on lap 4, when Danzer and Connors tried to make it three wide, with Danzer inside and Connors outside, sandwiching the 66 of polesitter Lou LeVea Sr.

All three cars made contact with LeVea getting the worst of it and taking a hard trip into the third turn foam. Connors was also collected, along with Aric Iosue and Brian Osetek. All four of those cars were done for the night.

With the regular season in the books, only the 67th annual Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds remains on the 2023 schedule. GA or reserved tickets are on sale at OswegoSpeedway.com or at the track box office.

RESULTS

Best Western PLUS / Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront / LaGraf’s Pub & Grill Track Championship Night

Novelis Supermodified 50

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (50-laps): 1. 98T TYLER THOMPSON, 2. 05 Jeff Abold, 3. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 4. 0 Tim Snyder, 5. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 6. 90 Jack Patrick, 7. 39 Alison Sload, 8. 00 Joe Gosek, 9. 94 Logan Rayvals, 10. 22 Mike Bruce, 11. 52 Dave Danzer, 12. 99 Jerry Curran, 13. 27 Aric Iosue, 14. 75 ® Brian Osetek, 15. 66 Lou LeVea Sr, 16. 01 Dan Connors Jr. DNS 41 Russ Wood, 95 Dave Shullick Jr.

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. 90 Jack Patrick, 2. 39 Alison Sload, 3. 66 Lou LeVea Sr, 4. 01 Dan Connors Jr, 5. 94 Logan Rayvals DNS 41 Russ Wood

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. 27 Aric Iosue, 2. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 3. 52 Dave Danzer, 4. 05 Jeff Abold, 5. 75 ® Brian Osetek DNS 95 Dave Shullick Jr.

Heat 3 (12-laps): 1. 98T Tyler Thompson, 2. 0 Tim Snyder, 3. 22 Mike Bruce, 4. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 5. 00 Joe Gosek, 6. 99 Jerry Curran

Group Time Trials: 1. 01 Dan Connors Jr. – 15.799, 2. 98T Tyler Thompson – 15.820, 3. 95 Dave Shullick Jr. – 15.851, 4. 52 Dave Danzer – 15.885, 5. 39 Alison Sload – 15.918, 6. 22 Mike Bruce – 15.940, 7. 02 Brandon Bellinger – 15.954, 8. 94 Logan Rayvals – 16.202, 9. 83 Lou LeVea Jr. – 16.230, 10. 27 Aric Iosue – 16.258, 11. 90 Jack Patrick – 16.351, 12. 0 Tim Snyder – 16.577, 13. 75 ® Brian Osetek – 16.626, 14. 66 Lou LeVea Sr. – 16.798, 15. 05 Jeff Abold – 16.867 DNS 99 Jerry Curran, 00 Joe Gosek, 41 Russ Wood

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25): #98T Tyler Thompson

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer (Pizza & Wings): #83 Lou LeVea Jr.

