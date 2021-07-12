WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil Thursday Night Thunder Series returns this Thursday, July 15.

Thursday Night Thunder features Weedsport’s point divisions including Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy. The series will award its own points with Thursday Night Thunder champions declared following the final event of the Thursday schedule on August 19.

Current Thursday Night Thunder championship point leaders include Joey Williams (Jr. Red Clone), Levi Herriven (Jr. Green Clone), Parker Allen (Jr. Purple Clone), Brittney Hackett (Jr. Blue Clone), Casey Pietrzak (Jr. Unrestricted), Tanner Emmons (Clone Light), Devon Tonkin (Clone Heavy) and Nick McGill (Clone Super Heavy).

The Weedsport concession stand will be open on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring The Port Burger.

Video of Thursday night’s racing will also be posted live to the Weedsport Productions Facebook page, for free.

Pit gates will open on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., with one round of controlled practice to begin at 6:30 p.m. Heat racing will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Fuel for this event must be purchased at the Pit Stop Convenience Store, located in Weedsport at 2737 Erie Dr. The mandatory tire at Weedsport Kartway is the Burris 33.

New for 2021, all karts can only run one set of tires in heats and features. Tires will be marked following heat racing, and those tires must be used in feature racing.

Pre-Registration pricing for points classes is $20 with day of point entries set at $30.

Member driver pit passes are $5, with Non-Member driver pit passes set at $10. Non-Driver pit passes are $15.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.)

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.)

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.)

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.)

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.)

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.)

