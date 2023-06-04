FULTON, NY – Fun was had by all Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway with family autographs and exciting racing on the ‘Highbanks’ presented by Ryan Phelps Auto Sales.

The Sears family went to victory lane twice with Tim Sears winning the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, Brett Sears cruised to the win in the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. John Pietrowicz remained undefeated in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks. Josh Hughto won his first ever E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature.

Thirty-one cars would start the 35-Lap Modified feature, with Brent Joy grabbing the lead at the green and Billy Dunn grabbing the lead on the restart after a lap two caution.

By lap five Dunn would open a two-second lead leaving Jack Meeks, Derek Webb, Dave Marcuccilli, and Tim Sears Jr. to race for second through fifth.

Dunn would still hold a lead of a half a straightaway on lap ten, with Marcuccilli, Sears, Webb, and now Larry Wight slugging it out in the top-five.

With fifteen laps showing on the scoring tower, we would soon see Dunn’s lead start to shrink as he caught the back of the field. Marcucccilli, Sears, Webb, and Wight were still locked in a tight battle and looked for a way to close in on Dunn.

Sears would drive into second on lap sixteen and then set his sights on Dunn. After pressuring Dunn for a few laps, he would grab the lead.

With ten laps to go, Sears and Dunn were still in a dog fight for the lead in heavy traffic. Marcuccilli, and Wight were not far behind the top-two, with Webb in fifth.

Over the final laps, Tim Sears Jr. was glued to the bottom of the speedway and would drive away from the field for his first win of the year at the speedway that would complete the weekend sweep, winning the Big Block Modified feature Friday night by inches at the Brewerton Speedway.

Dave Marcuccilli, Larry Wight, Billy Dunn, and Derek Webb rounded out the top-five. Ronnie Davis III, Marshall Hurd, Jason Parkhurst, Brent Joy, and Justin Crissafulli completed the top-ten.

Joe Kline would take the lead on lap one of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature and by lap five he would have Brett Sears all over his back bumper with Jason Parkhurst Jr., Savannah Laflair and Brewerton Friday night feature winner Kyle Devendorf racing for third through fifth.

After hounding Kline for a few laps, Sears would use the top of the speedway, grabbing the lead exiting turn four on lap nine.

With ten laps to go, Sears and Kline were in a two-car breakaway from the field with Devendorf, and Zach Buff in a tight fight for second and third with Cody Manitta fifth.

Over the final laps, Brett Sears would outdistance Joe Kline by 0.896 at the checkers. Zach Buff, Kyle Devendorf, and Cody Manitta finished third through fifth.

John Pietrowicz remained undefeated in the Hobby Stock division, winning his fifth straight feature. The win was anything but easy as he would have a side-by-side battle with Brennan Fitzgibbons for almost the entire distance of the 15-Lap feature, not making the winning pass until the final lap. Casey Cunningham, Adam Hunt, and Ron Hawker would finish third through fifth.

Josh Hughto dominated the 15-Lap Novice Sportsman feature, leading every lap for his first ever win. Past feature winner Owen Bird, Brianna Murtaugh, Danny Allen, and Samuel Groom completed the top-five.

This Saturday, June 10 Chris Nichols Snap-On Tools and Neivel Precision Plumbing will present Fulton’s Fantastic Four program of Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds, Dot Foods Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux Hobby Stocks and E & V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Returning June 10 will be the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Jr. Fan Club Pace Car ride during intermission to go with the Ellen Krassowski Jr. Fan Club, Oswego Health Bike Giveaway. Jr. Fan Club signup is at the Jr. Fan Club Zone located in the midway and is open to kids 4-14.

General Admission

Adults: $15

Ages 18 and Younger: Free

Pit Passes

DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps Start: 6:00 PM

Racing Begins: 7:00 PM

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

Ryan Phelps Auto Sales Family Autograph Night June 3 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 – Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[14]; 2. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[15]; 4. 49-Billy Dunn[10]; 5. 66W-Derek Webb[7]; 6. 32R-Ronald Davis III[13]; 7. 58M-Marshall Hurd[17]; 8. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst[21]; 9. 17J-Brent Joy[1]; 10. 11-Justin Crisafulli[4]; 11. 3-Chris Mackey[18]; 12. 34-Andrew Ferguson[9]; 13. 1-Jack Meeks[5]; 14. 5H-Amy Holland[24]; 15. 00-Connor Sellars[28]; 16. 18W-Scott Webb[26]; 17. 24K-Nick Krause[27]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[25]; 19. 28-Alan Fink[29]; 20. 29K-Chris Cunningham[20]; 21. 3K-AJ Kingsley[19]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[16]; 23. 10R-Ryan Richardson[30]; 24. 01R-Robert Gage[6]; 25. 42M-Brian Murphy[23]; 26. 06J-Jordan Bennett[22]; 27. 13-Ted Starr[31]; 28. 117JR-CJ Castelletti[2]; 29. 31-Corey Barker[3]; 30. 9-Tyler Meeks[8]; 31. 713-Tommy Collins[12]

Tracey Road DIRTCar Modifieds B-Main 4Q – (12 Laps): 1. 38-Jason Parkhurst[2]; 2. 06J-Jordan Bennett[12]; 3. 42M-Brian Murphy[3]; 4. 5H-Amy Holland[4]; 5. 38-Tim Harris[1]; 6. 18W-Scott Webb[7]; 7. 24K-Nick Krause[10]; 8. 00-Connor Sellars[8]; 9. 28-Alan Fink[5]; 10. 10R-Ryan Richardson[6]; 11. 13-Ted Starr[11]; 12. (DNS) 27Z-Dylan Zacharias

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 – Laps): 1. 83X-Brett Sears[3]; 2. 19J-Joe Kline[1]; 3. 01-Zachary Buff[9]; 4. 5-Kyle Devendorf[6]; 5. 6-Cody Manitta[10]; 6. 14AJ-AJ Miller[5]; 7. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[11]; 8. 4-Emmett Waldron[12]; 9. 57H-Remington Hamm[4]; 10. 51-Jimmy Moyer[13]; 11. 33-Richard Murtaugh[14]; 12. 51X-David Moyer[8]; 13. 92-Andrew Buff[15]; 14. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[19]; 15. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[21]; 16. 19K-Kevan Cook[27]; 17. 16X-Savannah Laflair[2]; 18. 00W-Wade Chrisman[16]; 19. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[28]; 20. 39S-Josh Fellows[20]; 21. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[22]; 22. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[24]; 23. 11C-Austin Cooper[25]; 24. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[7]; 25. 5G-Tim Gareau[18]; 26. 2D-Jacob Dupra[17]; 27. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[23]; 28. 29B-Jason Breezee[26]; 29. (DNS) 04X-Chris Crump

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Remington Hamm.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (15- Laps): 1. 711J-John Pietrowicz[8]; 2. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[1]; 3. 29K-Casey Cunningham[3]; 4. 13-Adam Hunt[5]; 5. BIG4-Michael Watkins[6]; 6. 74X-Jim Evans[7]; 7. 56-Edward Stevens[2]; 8. 28-Brandon Barron[10]; 9. Z4-Shawn Doucette[9]; 10. 22-Todd Koegel[11]; 11. 14H-Ronald Hawker[4]

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 – Laps): 1. 93H-Joshua Hughto[2]; 2. 12-Owen Bird[8]; 3. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[1]; 4. 17A-Danny Allen[11]; 5. 14-Samuel Groom[3]; 6. 73-Joe Wilcox[6]; 7. 80X-Rick Kinney[7]; 8. 27-Todd Falter[10]; 9. 29K-Kingston Sprague[5]; 10. 30-Dillon Piersall[12]; 11. 21A-Phillip Loosen[9]; 12. 89-Belle Hogan[4)

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...