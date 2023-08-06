BREWERTON, NY – The racing was as hot as the weather Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway to kick off the month of August and the points racing to crown track champions on Friday, September 1

Feature winners on Ehrlich Pest Control night were, Tim Sears Jr. (Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds) Cody Manitta (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Kyle Demo (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Nate Powers (Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks).

Torrey Stoughtenger and Tyler Trump would bring the Modified field to the green, with Trump grabbing the early lead in the 35-Lap feature.

With ten laps complete, Trump still led with Tom Sears Jr. on his back bumper, with Chris Hile and Ronnie Davis III within striking distance of the top two.

On lap fourteen, Hile used a slider exiting turn four to be scored the new leader.

A caution on lap eighteen would erase Hile’s lead and would set up Hile, Tom Sears Jr., Tim Sears Jr., Trump and Davis the top five for the restart.

Hile and Tim Sears Jr. were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field on lap twenty, with Sears taking the lead two laps later.

Sears would open a half a straightaway lead with ten laps remaining as Hile, Davis, Tom Sears, and Zach Payne raced for second through fifth.

A quick yellow on lap twenty-seven would set up a final shootout to the finish.

Over the final laps, Tim Sears Jr. was glued to the bottom of the speedway and would outrun Chris Hile to the checkers for his third win of the season. Ronnie Davis III, Tom Sears Jr., and Zach Payne finished third through fifth.

Cody Manitta would take the lead in the 25-Lap Sportsman feature on the opening lap and by lap five would have a five-car length advantage over Rich Townsend with Bucky Hayes, Mike Button, and Stephen Marshall racing for top five spots.

Manitta would lengthen his lead by lap ten as Townsend, Zach Sobotka, Kyle Devendorf, and Button were in a tight fight for second through fifth.

With ten laps remaining, Manitta still led, with Sobotka right there waiting for any mistake. Townsend, Devendorf, and Brandon Carvey showed in the top five.

Over the final laps, there was no stopping Cody Manitta as he was first under the checkers for his first ever Brewerton Speedway win. Zach Sobotka, Brandon Carvey, Rich Townsend, and Kyle Devendorf completed the top five.

In the 20-Lap Mod Lite feature, Kyle Demo would take the lead on lap four and would never look back for his fifth feature win of the season. Justin Williams, Tucker Halliday, Brad Harris, and Matt Kitts finished second through fifth.

In a highly entertaining 15-Lap Four Cylinder Super Stock feature, Nate Powers won his first feature at the speedway after a close battle with six-time feature winner Chris Bonoffski. Colby Herzog, Clayton Koch, and Anthony VanEpps.

This Friday, August 11 NAPA Auto Parts will present a Power-Four race program featuring the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

Junior fans, have your parents bring your bikes Friday night. During intermission, there will be kids bike races on the front straightaway.

August 11 admission: Adult G/A: $15. 18 years and younger: Free. Pit Passes: DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35. Non-Member: $40.

Pits Open: 4:30 PM. Grandstands Open: 5:30 PM. Hot Laps: 6:10 PM. Racing Begins at: 7:00 PM.

Any questions you might have and for marketing and advertising opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Ehrlich Pest Control August 4 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 2. 5H-Chris Hile[10]; 3. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[14]; 4. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[6]; 5. 7Z-Zachary Payne[7]; 6. 5HH-Amy Holland[11]; 7. X-Chad Phelps[17]; 8. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[20]; 9. 29-Matt Caprara[21]; 10. 9X-Tyler Trump[2]; 11. 12-Darren Smith[8]; 12. 99L-Larry Wight[15]; 13. 60-Jackson Gill[4]; 14. 160-Max Hill[24]; 15. 3-Chris Mackey[5]; 16. 15-Todd Root[9]; 17. 38-Tim Harris[25]; 18. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[19]; 19. 63-Adam Roberts[23]; 20. JD33-Joshua Landers[27]; 21. 47-Simon Harvey Perrault[18]; 22. 8H-Max McLaughlin[22]; 23. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[1]; 24. 28-Alan Fink[16]; 25. 24-James Witko Jr[3]; 26. 34-Andrew Ferguson[12]; 27. 01R-Robert Gage[26]

DIRTcar 358 Modified Feature Bonus 1. $300 2. $200 3. $100: Amy Holland, Max Hill, Tim Harris

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds B Main – 6Q – (10 Laps): 1. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[2]; 2. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[1]; 3. 29-Matt Caprara[3]; 4. 8H-Max McLaughlin[6]; 5. 63-Adam Roberts[8]; 6. 160-Max Hill[10]; 7. 38-Tim Harris[9]; 8. 01R-Robert Gage[5]; 9. JD33-Joshua Landers[7]; 10. (DNS) 18$-Sean Beardsley

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 6-Cody Manitta[2]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[9]; 3. 19C-Brandon Carvey[14]; 4. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[5]; 5. 5-Kyle Devendorf[6]; 6. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[15]; 7. 28X-Stephen Marshall[7]; 8. 33-Richard Murtaugh[12]; 9. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[20]; 10. 30R-Nick Root[17]; 11. 80X-Mike Button[3]; 12. 77L-Buddy Leathley[22]; 13. 83-Brett Sears[11]; 14. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[8]; 15. R1-Riley Rogala[10]; 16. 32-Joe Trichilo[24]; 17. 29B-Jason Breezee[26]; 18. 16X-Savannah Laflair[16]; 19. 16-Earl Rudy[18]; 20. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[21]; 21. AONE-Bucky Hayes[1]; 22. 0-Tony Finch II[13]; 23. 12-Owen Bird[23]; 24. 30-Michael Root[25]; 25. 42-Colby Adamczak[27]; 26. 14AJ-AJ Miller[4]; 27. 00W-Wade Chrisman[19]

Sweet Frog – Sweet 16 – $50 Bonus: Joe Trichilo

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Bonus: Chris Hulsizer

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman B Main – 6Q – (8 Laps): 1. 00W-Wade Chrisman [1]; 2. 88H-Chris Hulsizer [3]; 3. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[2]; 4. 77L-Buddy Leathley[6]; 5. 12-Owen Bird[4]; 6. 32-Joe Trichilo[9]; 7. 30-Michael Root[7]; 8. 29B-Jason Breezee[8]; 9. 42-Colby Adamczak[5]

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 22-Kyle Demo[10]; 2. 10W-Justin Williams[6]; 3. 16-Tucker Halliday[5]; 4. 19-Brad Harris[4]; 5. 5K-Matt Kitts[7]; 6. 55-Joseph Garafolo[8]; 7. 06-Mike Mullen[9]; 8. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[2]; 9. 2D-Jacob Dupra[3]; 10. 1-Thomas Mackey[1]; 11. 155-Nicholas Garafolo[11]; 12. X-Steve Riddle[14]; 13. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[13]; 14. 26-John Isabell[12]; 15. (DNS) 6J-Joe Isabell

GT Automotive Winners Bonus $200: Kyle Demo

Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 113-Nate Powers[5]; 2. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[11]; 3. 13-Colby Herzog[6]; 4. 67K-Clayton Koch[4]; 5. 55-Anthony VanEpps[10]; 6. 99-Walt VanEpps[9]; 7. 27A-Alexandra Parker[3]; 8. 23B-Brian Mettler[2]; 9. R1-Donny Rider Jr[7]; 10. 9-Dylan Burdick[1]; 11. 93L-Ted Leader[8]; 12. (DNS) 212-Kenneth Mackey

