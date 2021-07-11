FULTON, NY – Fan favorite Tim Sears Jr. dominated the 35 lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified feature Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway.

Sears would start the feature in 16th and quickly made his way to the front taking the lead on lap 11 from Mike Stanton Jr. Once out front and no yellows to slow the field, Sears would cruise to his fifth Fulton win by almost 4-seconds.

Feature winners on Power Seal Driveway Sealing night would see two first time feature winners in the Sportsman with Dave Moyer & Tyler Murray going to victory lane. Sean Beardsley took top honors in the Late Models with Brett Sears winning the Novice Sportsman. Jeff Prentice went to victory lane in the Power Seal, Tarvia Seal, Dura Seal Sportsman Midseason Challenge.

Jeff Taylor and Mike Stanton Jr. would bring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified field down to the green with Stanton grabbing the lead in the 35-lap feature.

By lap 5 Stanton opened a five-car length advantage with Taylor, Jackson Gill, Jason Parkhurst and Chris Cunningham running under a blanket in the top-five.

A yellow on lap 8 would erase Stanton’s advantage and slow the two- and three-wide racing throughout the field.

On the restart Stanton would still show the way, but the car on the move was Tim Sears Jr. who would take the third spot when the green came back out, second on lap 10 and drove into the lead one lap later.

With 15 laps showing on the lap counter, Sears would open a straightaway lead as Parkhurst, Cunningham, Larry Wight from 15th and Bob Henry raced in the top-five.

With 10 laps remaining and no yellows to slow the field, Sears opened a 4 second lead while rapidly putting cars down a lap. You could have thrown a blanket over Parkhurst, Wight, and Henry with Ron Davis III just a couple car-lengths back in fifth.

Over the final laps there was no slowing down Sears as he would cruise into victory lane for his fifth win of the year at the speedway. Wight, Henry, Davis and Pat Ward would complete the top-five.

The first DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lap feature, Rick Miller would grab the early lead and by lap 5 was in a two-car breakaway with Dave Moyer. Tony Finch II, Jake Davis, and Kyle Devendorf slugged it out in the top-five.

On lap 10 Miller still led but had Moyer right on his back bumper waiting for any mistake. Finch, Davis and Devendorf were still in contention for the win or top-five finish.

After hounding Miller lap after lap, Moyer saw the opening he needed on lap 17 to drive under Miller and into the lead.

Once out-front, Dave Moyer would get great restarts after a couple late yellows and would drive right into Fulton Speedway victory lane for his first ever Sportsman win at the speedway. Jake Davis, Rick Miller, Amy Holland and Kyle Devendorf finished second through fifth.

In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature Matt Richardson would lead the first four-laps before Rachel Zacharias blasted into the lead as Josh Livingston, Tyler Murray and Stephen Marshall kept pace at the front of the field.

The yellow would wave on lap 9 with Murray driving into the lead and Jeff Prentice into second on the restart.

With 10 laps to go Murray held about a ten-car length advantage over Prentice as Marshall, Chris Mackey from 12th and Josh Livingston battled for third through fifth.

The race would stay green over the final laps with Tyler Murray parking the #34 in victory lane for the first time at the speedway. Jeff Prentice, points leader Chris Mackey, Steve Marshall and Josh Livingston completed the top-five.

Power Seal, Tarvia Seal, Dura Seal put up a $2,000 purse to bring together the ten best Brewerton Speedway & Fulton Speedway Sportsman for a Midseason challenge. In the elimination type format, the finals came down to Jeff Prentice and Quinn Wallis to settle it with Prentice taking the big win. Complete rundown is below in the results.

The 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature would see Sean Beardsley set a quick pace out front at the drop of the green as he looked to quickly pull away from the rest of the field.

By lap 5 Beardsley would open a straightaway lead. You could have thrown a blanket over Kevan Cook, Chris Fleming, Harry Halliday and Chad Home battling for top-five spots.

Beardsley would open over a 3 second lead at the halfway point with Fleming, Cook, Homan and Halliday still running in the top-five.

With the rest of the race staying green, Sean Beardsley would cruise to his first win of the season. Chris Fleming, Chad Homan, Kevan Cook and Harry Halliday completed the top-five.

The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature would see Savannah Laflair lead the opening 10 laps when the caution would slow the field. Brett Sears would take advantage of the yellow and would drive into the lead on the restart.

Over the final laps there was no stopping Sears as he went under the checkers 2.8 seconds ahead of Teddy Clayton. Jason Breezee, Scott Kline and Tayvyn Marino finished third through fifth.

The Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour put on entertaining racing with John West (Modifieds). Brad Litzenbeger (Nostalgia) and Jack Miller (Unlimited) picking up feature wins.

This Saturday, July 17 will see a huge night of racing presented by Regional Truck & Trailer. The Modifieds will finish their holdover feature from June 19 plus a complete show of Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Have you always wanted to get on the Fulton Speedway and go fast? This Saturday will be your chance in the One-on-One Spectator “Grocery Getter’ Minivan & Station Wagon Races. To compete you need a street legal minivan or station wagon, valid driver’s license and helmet.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years and under, free. Pit admission is $35. Pits open at 4:00pm, grandstands 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

July 10 -Power Seal Driveway Sealing Night at The Speedway Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds 35 Laps) – TIM SEARS Jr., Larry Wight, Bob Henry, Ron Davis III, Pat Ward, Jason Parkhurst, Chris Hile, Dave Marcuccilli, Chris Cunningham, Joe Shields, Jackson Gill, Marshall Hurd, Corey Barker, Dylan Zacharias, Ryan Richardson, Nick Krause, Lucas Fuller, Justin Crisafulli, RJ Tresidder, CJ Castelletti, Jeff Taylor, Derek Webb, Brad Godshalk, Jeff Sykes, Mike Stanton Jr., Roy Bresnahan, Todd Root, DNS Jim Walsh.

(Larkin Mowing $50 Hard Charger) – Tim Sears Jr.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – 25 Laps) – DAVE MOYER, Jake Davis, Rick Miller, Amy Holland, Kyle Devendorf, Andrew Buff, Tony Finch II, Tim Devendorf, Ryan Dolbear, Matt Janczuk, Quinn Wallis, Josh Amodio, Emmett Waldron, Austin Germinio, Tyler Stevenson, Tyler Corcoran, AJ Miller, Ed Lukas, Mike Button, Chris Bonoffski, Kelly Smith, Rocky Grosso, Pat Nolan, Jack Meeks, Levi Frink, Teddy Starr.

($250 West End Towing & Repair Winners Bonus) – Dave Moyer

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Ryan Dolbear

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – 25 Laps) – TYLER MURRAY, Jeff Prentice, Chris Mackey, Steve Marshall, Josh Livingston, Joe Kline, Wade Chrisman, Jimmy Moyer, Rachel Zacharias, Dorian Wahdan, Justin Buff, Mike Phelps, Riley Rogala, Willy Decker Jr., Mike Root, Matt Richardson, Kearra Backus, Jacob Dupra, Richard Murtaugh, Cody Manitta, Dan Keyes, Richie Riggs, Matt Kitts, George Dyer, Brett Draper.

($250 West End Towing & Repair Winners Bonus) – Tyler Murray.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Rachel Zacharias.

(Power Seal, Dura Seal, Tarvia Seal Corp. Sportsman Midseason Challenge) – Jeff Prentice $700. Quinn Wallis $350. Tyler Corcoran $250. Chris Mackey $175. Richard Murtaugh $125. Matt Janczuk $100. Tyler Murray $90. Ryan Dolbear $80. Tony Finch II $70. Amy Holland $60.

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models 20 Laps) – SEAN BEARDSLEY, Chris Fleming, Chad Homan, Kevan Cook, Harry Halliday, Bret Belden, Dave Moyer, Todd Chapman, Mike Kazmierczak, DNS Max Hill, Dane Keller.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15 Laps) – BRETT SEARS, Teddy Clayton, Jason Breezee, Scott Kline, Tayvyn Marino, Savannah Laflair, Austin Cooper, Buddy Leathley, Brianna Murtaugh, Chris Crump, Owen Kitts.

(Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour) – John West Modifieds. Brad Litzenbeger Nostalgia. Jack Miller Unlimited.

Press release written By Dave Medler

