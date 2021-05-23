FULTON – Tim Sears Jr. continued his early season dominance at the Fulton Speedway Saturday night going to victory lane for the third straight week.

The win was anything but easy for Sears coming from 19th starting spot and then would have a late race side by side battle with Ben Bushaw before making the winning pass on the last lap of the race.

Other winners on Regional Truck & Trailer night were Matt Janczuk and Mike Phelps (Sportsman) Chris Fleming (Late Models) and Brett Sears (Novice Sportsman).

Joe Shields would lead the opening 6 laps of the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature before Nick Krause went to the high side of the speedway to drive into the lead.

A yellow on lap 12 and restart would see Krause slide up the speedway that would allow Ben Bushaw to drive by to be scored the new leader.

At the halfway point Bushaw, who was looking for his first Fulton win opened a half a straightaway lead as Shields and Dylan Zacharias were locked in a tight battle for second with Tim Sears Jr. and Krause in fourth and fifth.

With 10 laps to go all eyes were on Bushaw and Sears and they would battle side by side lap after lap with Sears making the winning pass on the final lap to remain undefeated in 2021 at the speedway. Ben Bushaw, Dave Marcuccilli, Dylan Zacharias and Joe Shields completed the top five.

The first 25-lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature would see Jeff Prentice grab the lead and open a ten-car length advantage on lap five while behind him Matt Janczuk who started 11th Jimmy Moyer, Wade Chrisman and Jake Davis battled for second through fifth.

Prentice and Janczuk were locked in a two-car battle for the lead on lap 10 with Moyer, Chrisman and Tyler Corcoran showing on the scoring tower.

After hounding Prentice, Janczuk would go to the high side on lap 14 to drive into the lead hoping to erase a week earlier when he had a flat tire late while leading.

No bad luck would strike Janczuk as he drove away from the field and into victory lane. Wade Chrisman, Tyler Corcoran, Richard Murtaugh, and Josh Livingston finished second through fifth.

In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature Mike Phelps bolted out to the early lead opening a few car lengths advantage by lap 5 leaving Remington Hamm, Josh Amodio, Steve Marshall and Austin Germinio racing for second through fifth.

On lap 10 Phelps, Hamm, Marshall, Amodio and Germinio were still in the top five as the heavy hitters started making their way to the battles up front.

With 10 to go and no yellows to slow the field, Phelps opened an almost two second lead but would see that advantage go away on a lap 20 caution setting up a battle for the win.

When the green came back out, Friday night Brewerton Speedway winner Chris Mackey threw everything he had at Mike Phelps but to no avail as Phelps did not flinch driving under the checkers by 0.120 of a second win. Josh Amodio, Remington Hamm and Jack Meeks who started 14th finished third through fifth.

The 25-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model Feature would see Bret Belden, Max Hill and Chris Fleming each lead on the opening 3 laps.

At the halfway mark Fleming was on rails bolting out to a 3.5 second lead with Chad Homan, Hill, Belden and Kevan Cook second through fifth.

Over the second half of the race and no cautions to slow the field, Chris Fleming dominated the rest of the way for his first win of the season. Chad Homan, Max Hill, Kevan Cook and Bret Belden completed the top five.

Brett Sears was the class of the field in the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. Sears took the lead on lap 3 and was dominate the rest of the distance. Jacob Dupra, Tayvyn Marino, Teddy Clayton and Nick Stadelmann finished second through fifth.

This coming Saturday, May 29th the methanol breathing, winged warriors from the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will invade the Fulton Speedway, plus the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will be in action presented by Finish Line Design.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $40. Pits open at 4:00 pm, grandstands 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have about the 2021 racing season and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or call (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Regional Truck & Trailer Night May 22 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds 35 Laps) – TIM SEARS JR, Ben Bushaw, Dave Marcuccilli, Dylan Zacharias, Joe Shields, Ron Davis III, Pat Ward, Larry Wight, Nick Krause, Jackson Gill, Mike Stanton Jr., Chris Cunningham, RJ Tresidder, Roy Bresnahan, Ryan Richardson, Justin Crisafulli, CJ Castelletti, Corey Barker, Jeff Taylor, Andrew Ferguson, Brian Murphy, Bob Henry, Garett Rushlow.

(Larkin Mowing $50 Hard Charger) – Tim Sears Jr.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 25-Laps) – MATT JANCZUK, Wade Chrisman, Tyler Corcoran, Richard Murtaugh, Josh Livingston, Cody Manitta, AJ Miller, Quinn Wallis, Jake Davis, Mike Button, Mike Root, Matt Kitts, Rocky Grosso, Kelly Smith, Tim Gareau, Matt Richardson, Jeff Prentice, Jimmy Moyer, Kearra Backus, Teddy Starr, Brandon Chretien, Joey Buonagurio.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Jake Davis

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 25-Laps) – MIKE PHELPS, Chris Mackey, Josh Amodio, Remington Hamm, Jack Meeks, Austin Germinio, Robert Gage, Ryan Dolbear, Rachel Zacharias, Tony Finch, Tyler Murray, Joe Kline, Dorian Wahdan, Kyle Devendorf, Steve Marshall, Chris Bonoffski, Rick Miller, Josh Van Tassell, Amy Holland, Dave Moyer, DNS Richie Riggs.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Rachel Zacharias

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models 20-Laps) – CHRIS FLEMING, Chad Homan, Max Hill, Kevan Cook, Bret Belden, Sean Beardsley, Dave Moyer, Alan Chapman, Todd Chapman.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) – BRETT SEARS, Jacob Dupra, Tayvyn Marino, Teddy Clayton, Nick Stadelmann, Savannah Laflair, John Morrison, Jason Breeze, Chris Crump, Scott Kline, Austin Cooper, Buddy Leathley, Brianna Murtaugh.

Press release written by Dave Medler

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related