BREWERTON – There is nothing like seeing first time winners in victory lane and the celebration with the crew, family, and friends. Friday night Tyler Trump did just that, putting his name in the record books after a hard-fought 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature win at the Brewerton Speedway.

A restart after a lap 15 caution would see Trump take the lead, and he would never give up. Trump’s car was glued to the bottom of the speedway holding off challenges from Pat Ward and a late race charge from Tim Sears Jr., pulling away over the final laps winning by 2.178 seconds. Jimmy Phelps, Pat Ward and Billy Decker finished third through fifth. Ron Davis III, Jim Witko, Tom Sears Jr., Kevin Root and Chris Hile completed the top 10.

In the month of August, Phelps, and Larry Wight have swapped the lead back and forth in the battle for the Modified track championship. Coming into Friday night, Wight held a slim six-point lead with just two races left in the title chase.

In the 35-lap Big Block Modified feature, Phelps and Wight would start in positions 13 and 14. On lap 15, another competitor would make contact with Wight, sending him to the pits with a left front flat having to restart at the rear of the field. Phelps would see the Wight incident to his advantage, finishing third. Phelps’ finish combined with Wight’s 11th place gives Phelps a slim 10 point lead heading into Championship Night, Friday, September 3.

Riley Rogala would lead the opening eight laps of the 25-lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature when the yellow would wave, and then saw Brandon Carvery and Quinn Wallis take over the top two positions on the restart.

Over the second half of the race nobody seriously challenged Carvey the rest of the way as he cruised under the checkers 3.5 seconds ahead of Wallis for his second win of 2021.

In the title race for the Sportsman Track Championship, Zach Sobotka, Alan Fink and Amy Holland came into August 27 separated by only four points. Friday’s feature was like magnets were between their cars finishing, Sobotka (5th) Fink (6th) Holland (7th). Top five in points coming into the final showdown on Championship Night Friday, September 3. 1. Sobotka (626) 2. Fink (622) 3. Holland (618) 4. Mackey (596) 5. Murray (580).

Mackey had a couple mechanical issues early in the night and even spun early in the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature. Mackey and his crew kept digging and fighting, and the result was his first career Brewerton Speedway feature win after 18 years of trying.

Tucker Halliday, Brad Harris and Clayton Brewer would all lead laps in the feature. The winning pass came on lap 12 when Mackey rebounded from his lap four spin. Once out-front Mackey would cruise under the checkers 2.2 seconds ahead of Brewer. Brad Harris, Mike Mullen, and Joe Moller finished third through fifth.

Ray Bechler led every lap of the 15-lap Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder feature on the division final night of the season. Bechler, late in the race had to deal with traffic and a fast-closing Wallis for his first win of the season.

Chuck Powelczyk won his 10th Track Championship, amazingly in a car he has been competing with since he built it in 1997.

This Friday night, September 3, is the final night of weekly racing with Championships to be won in the Modifieds, Sportsman and Mod Lites. The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will be in action too, making it a must-see night of racing.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with ages 18 and under admitted free. Pit admission is $40. Grandstands open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...