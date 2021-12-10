WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway unveiled its nine event schedule on Friday, which will open with the Super Kart Series ‘Spring Meltdown’ on April 23-24.

The Super Kart Series ‘Spring Meltdown’ will feature two complete days of action, with points racing on each day along with designated PRO events. PRO Clone 360 racers will contend for $1,000 to win on April 23 and $2,000 to win on April 24.

The Super Kart Series will continue on Sunday, May 15 with Kart Cup. As in 2021, Kart Cup will see points racing for all classes alongside the $1,500 PRO Clone 360 Twin 20’s, which will pay a guaranteed $500 to win each twin and another guaranteed $500 to the driver with the best overall finish.

Beginning in June the Kartway will switch to its Thursday Night Thunder series with events scheduled for June 23, July 28 and August 25.

Thursday Night Thunder will again see heat races and feature events under the lights, with its own point series, separate from the Super Kart Series.

The Super Kart Series will return to action on Sunday, September 18 with the James Shutts Memorial, paying a minimum of $722 to the winner of PRO Clone Super Heavy. Points racing will be part of the afternoon lineup as well as a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 main.

Octoberfest will round out the Super Kart Series and the 2022 Weedsport season on October 15-16 with another two days of points racing highlighted by PRO events on each afternoon. PRO Clone 360 will again pay $1,000 to win on October 15 with a minimum of $2,000 to win on October 16, in conjunction with the Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions ‘Short Port Stakes’ that will look to add more than $1,000 to the winner’s share.

2022 Weedsport Kartway Schedule

Saturday, April 23 – Super Kart Series ‘Spring Meltdown’

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Clone Super Heavy $250 to win

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

Sunday, April 24 – Super Kart Series ‘Spring Meltdown’

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Jr. Unrestricted $250 to win

PRO Clone 360 $2,000 to win

Sunday, May 15 – Super Kart Series ‘Kart Cup’

Points Races (8 classes)

$1,500 PRO Clone 360 Twin 20’s ($500 to win each, $500 to overall winner)

Thursday, June 23 – Thursday Night Thunder ‘Pencils Down Showdown’

Points Races (8 classes)

Thursday, July 28 – Thursday Night Thunder ‘All-Star Shootout’

Points Races (8 classes)

Thursday, August 25 – Thursday Night Thunder ‘Summer Championship’

Points Races (8 classes)

Sunday, September 18 – Super Kart Series ‘James Shutts Memorial’

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Clone 360 $500 to win

PRO Clone Super Heavy $722 to win

Saturday, October 15 – Super Kart Series ‘Octoberfest’

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Blue Clone $250 to win

NYS Clone Invitational $500 to win

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

Sunday, October 16 – Super Kart Series ‘Octoberfest’

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Jr. Unrestricted $500 to win

PRO Clone Super Heavy $500 to win

PRO Clone 360 $2,000 to win

Points Classes (Details on each class at www.weedsportspeedway.com/kartway):

Jr. Red Clone

Jr. Green Clone

Jr. Purple Clone

Jr. Blue Clone

Jr. Unrestricted

Clone Light

Clone Heavy

Clone Super Heavy

