Weedsport Productions Set To Present Season Five Of Off Track TV Live Beginning March 17

WEEDSPORT – Weedsport Productions is proud to present Season Five of Off Track TV Live, beginning Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EST.

Off Track TV Live will once again bring race fans all the news and notes from across the world of dirt track racing, while featuring at least one special guest per show. Hosts Shane Andrews and Dan Kapuscinski will return to the 30-minute program for a total of 13 episodes in 2022.

Off Track TV Live will be made available through the Weedsport Productions Facebook page in 2022, with a tape delayed version of the show again available via the Weedsport Productions YouTube Channel or on the Off Track TV website at www.offtracktv.com.

The season’s first episode will highlight the final round of the Indoor Auto Racing Championships from the New York State Fairgrounds while also previewing the Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds’ first trip to Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH.

Interested in seeing your company listed in our press releases or on ‘Off Track TV’? Be sure to call the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 for sponsorship and advertising information.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

