WEEDSPORT, NY – VP Racing Fuels, the world leader in race fuel technology, will return as the official fuel of Weedsport Speedway in 2021.

Weedsport Speedway will see a total of eight events competing under the VP Racing Fuels banner this season, beginning with the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 30.

“VP Racing Fuels has been a longtime supporter of Weedsport Speedway and we are proud to welcome them back in 2021,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We’re eager to get things started once again on May 30 and fill the air with the smell of VP during the month of May.”

VP Racing Fuels is now recognized as the world leader in race fuel technology, with a catalog of more than 70 fuel blends and a growing roster of VP-fueled championships across the entire spectrum of motorsports.

VP’s reputation for product quality, along with superior service and technical support, has helped secure 60+ series and sanctioning bodies under its banner.

VP supplies much more than just “race gas,” with performance fuels of all types including racing gasoline, racing methanol, nitromethane, small engine fuels, hobby fuels, storage fuels and essentially any application requiring custom formulation for specific performance characteristics.

For more information visit VP Racing Fuels online at www.vpracingfuels.com.

Weedsport Speedway will host a test and tune session on Sunday, May 16 with pit gates opening at 12 p.m. and track time beginning at 2 p.m. The test and tune is open to all divisions competing at Weedsport in 2021. A one-way radio will be required to go on track.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...