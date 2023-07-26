WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Speedway is set to host not one, but two nights of action for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on July 29-30 as part of Empire State Challenge Weekend at The Port.

This back-to-back racing weekend will see the Outlaws compete for the largest sprint car purse in Weedsport Speedway history with more than $134,000 on the line with Saturday night’s program paying $10,000 to win and Sunday’s finale paying a hefty winner’s prize of $20,000, with $1,500 to take the green.

“Following the success of last year’s event and the buzz surrounding this weekend, we could not be more excited to welcome back the Outlaws,” Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps said.

“This weekend provides a unique opportunity for those in New York State to see the Outlaws close to home, and watch them on the same racing card as our DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Big Block Modifieds.”

The DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will join the Outlaws on Saturday, July 29 while the Big Blocks will join the party on Sunday, July 30.

The traveling Outlaws are coming into Weedsport this Saturday and Sunday off of a flurry of activity at BAPS Motor Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania.

Following those events, the battle for the World of Outlaws championship could not be any closer as David Gravel and Brad Sweet enter Empire State Challenge Weekend tied for the series point lead.

Gravel, who enters Weedsport this weekend with nine wins on the season, has victories at The Port in each of the last two years and hopes to continue that momentum in 2023.

Sweet carries six wins into the weekend with finishes of fourth and seventh at Weedsport one year ago.

While Gravel, Sweet and fellow title contender Carson Macedo will be drivers to watch, there is no doubt that Donny Schatz is eager to return to Weedsport, as he has won three events on the unique 3/8 mile oval since 2015.

Schatz recorded a perfect night during the Sunday portion of Empire State Challenge Weekend at Weedsport in 2022, but the race to the win came down to the bitter end with Schatz, Gravel and Logan Schuchart separated at the line by only .911-seconds.

Sheldon Haudenschild will also make his return to Weedsport this Saturday and Sunday following his eventful trip to the New York oval a year ago. Haudenschild has two wins this season and sits fifth in the World of Outlaws standings.

Giovanni Scelzi, Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss, Robbie Price, Noah Gass and James McFadden are expected to be among those making the trip this weekend along with a host of Pennsylvania and New York talent, eyeing a piece of the weekend’s overall purse of more than $134,000.

New York contenders include the likes of Danny Varin, Denny Peebles, Matt Farnham, Joe Kubiniec, Joe Trenca and Paulie Colagiovanni, who came so very close to an Outlaws win at Ransomville in 2021.

Joining the New York contingent will be local favorites Larry Wight and Chris Hile, who will likely be pulling double duty on the weekend.

Among those making the trip north from Pennsylvania are Landon Myers, in a Shark Racing entry, as well as Lucas Wolfe and Jordan Thomas.

A special visit to Weedsport is also expected from the Buckeye Bullet, Dave Blaney. Blaney has two sprint car wins in 2023, each coming at his home track, Sharon Speedway.

In total, more than 24 sprint cars are expected to contend at Weedsport this weekend across two days of action.

Tickets are still available for Empire State Challenge Weekend via www.worldofoutlaws.com.

Two-Day Reserved seating is available for $75, with two-day general admission set at $65. Two-day youth general admission is $20 with single day set at $10.

Single day reserved seating is $40, with single day general admission priced at $35.

General admission for kids 10 and under is FREE.

To learn more about the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series visit online at www.worldofoutlaws.com.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

