WEEDSPORT, NY – Due to rain showers and severe weather forecasted through Sunday evening, the Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 was postponed until Monday, August 15.

The postponement will now make for four consecutive nights of racing during the Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST schedule with the August 15 show at Weedsport joining Brewerton Speedway on August 16, Fulton Speedway on August 17 and Land of Legends Raceway on August 18.

More details and event specifics will be announced in the coming days. All ticket sales for July 24 will carry over to August 15.

To learn more about the Super DIRTcar Series be sure to visit online at www.superdirtcarseries.com.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information on the remaining 2022 schedule.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

