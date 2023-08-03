WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway returns to action this Sunday with the third round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores and the running of the Short Port Shootout featuring three PRO divisions.

PRO Clone 360 returns with another $1,000 to win special as well as $250 to win main events for PRO Clone Super Heavy and PRO Jr. Unrestricted.

All eight point classes will also be in action Sunday.

Current championship point leaders include Ryan Barry & Bryson Gill (Jr. Red Clone), Derek Bird, Austin Silvernail, Mason Sharts & Luke Holmes (Jr. Green Clone), Loik Robertson & Levi Herriven (Jr. Purple Clone), Riley Begy (Jr. Blue Clone), Dylan Clemons & Kason Fry (Jr. Unrestricted), Seth Whitney (Clone Light), Dave Foti & Chris Natoli (Clone Heavy) and Nick Tryt (Clone Super Heavy).

Pit gates will open at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday with the driver’s meeting scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Hot laps will take place at 11 a.m., followed by time trials and the day’s racing events.

Online pre-entry for point classes is available via the Kart Pass app for $40, with PRO Clone 360 online pre-entry set at $60 and pre-entry for both PRO Clone Super Heavy and PRO Jr. Unrestricted set at $45.

Online pre-entry will close on Thursday, August 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Day of entries are an additional $10 for all classes.

Non-driver pit passes are $20, non-member driver pit passes are $15 and member driver pit passes are $10.

Sunday will also mark the third round of the Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions and Precision Racing Products PRO Kart Challenge. Summer Nationals champion, Seth Whitney, is the current championship leader over Nigel Pendykoski, Chris Natoli, Jamie Shutts and Tanner Emmons.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

2023 Weedsport Kartway Slack Karts Super Kart Series presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores Schedule

Sunday, August 6 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Short Port Shootout’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Burris Racing Tire Giveaway | (4) Sets

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

PRO Clone Super Heavy $250 to win

PRO Jr. Unrestricted $250 to win

Sunday, September 17 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘James Shutts Memorial’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Burris Racing Tire Giveaway | (2) Sets

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

PRO Clone Super Heavy $1,022 to win

Saturday, October 14 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Octoberfest’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Blue Clone $250 to win

NYS Clone Invitational $500 to win

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

Sunday, October 15 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Octoberfest’ presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores

Points Races (8 classes)

PRO Jr. Unrestricted $500 to win

PRO Clone Super Heavy $500 to win

PRO Clone 360 $2,000 to win

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.) – Small Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

