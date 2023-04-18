SYRACUSE, NY – The SUNYAC is honored to announce Geneseo’s Sam Matthews as this year’s Men’s Swimming and Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year. This award is nominated and voted on by the conference sports information directors.

Matthews posted a 3.8 GPA for the fall 2022 semester with a double major in business administration and communication. Matthews took first place in six events at the SUNYAC championship meet and was named to the first team All-Conference. The 400-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay that Mathews was a part of broke the meet and conference records. He was also part of the 800-yard freestyle relay team that broke the conference record. Matthews went on to earn All-American status twice at the 2023 NCAA championships in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...