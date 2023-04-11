PHOENIX – Sophomore Ty Corey throws one hit shutout against Onondaga on Monday, April 10. Corey threw a complete 7 inning game with 1 hit, 1 walk and 19 strikeouts. Corey led the Firebirds in their first game of the season with a 6-0 win.
