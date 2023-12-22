Winter Volleyball (Girls) Sandy Creek 3 at South Jefferson 2

1 2 3 4 5 FINAL Sandy Creek 25 25 17 19 15 3 South Jefferson 23 12 25 25 9 2

The Comets defeated the Spartans in 5 grueling sets. Sandy Creek took the first two sets then momentum switched in the third and fourth set while South Jeff steadily continued gaining points to keep the lead. The Spartans jumped out 4-0 in the third set and the Comets pulled it together and played an all around stellar game to clinch the match.

Sandy Creek Stats

## PLAYER SETS KILLS/ SET BLK/ SET DIGS AST/ SET ACES/ SET SRV PTS TOT PTS 2 Harlow, Krislynn 5 3 1 7 1 2 6 11 5 Coe, Maddie 5 5 0 7 0 1 4 10 6 Liszewski, Cyprus 5 4 1 2 0 0 0 4 8 Dane-Bush, Clover 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Young, Sophia 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 9 Convey, Perle 5 7 2 8 0 5 12 24 10 Giara, Gaia 5 8 0 10 5 7 10 25 12 Hathway, Phoenicia 5 10 0 12 0 5 9 24 13 Urquhart, Destiny 4 5 0 3 0 0 0 5 15 Basler, Ava 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 20 Glazier, Mikayla 5 3 0 3 29 8 13 24 21 Balcom, Abagail 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 0

