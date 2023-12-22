Winter Volleyball (Girls) Sandy Creek 3 at South Jefferson 2

|1
The Comets defeated the Spartans in 5 grueling sets. Sandy Creek took the first two sets then momentum switched in the third and fourth set while South Jeff steadily continued gaining points to keep the lead. The Spartans jumped out 4-0 in the third set and the Comets pulled it together and played an all around stellar game to clinch the match.
Sandy Creek Stats
|##
|PLAYER
|SETS
|KILLS/ SET
|BLK/ SET
|DIGS
|AST/ SET
|ACES/ SET
|SRV PTS
|TOT PTS
|2
|Harlow, Krislynn
|5
|3
|1
|7
|1
|2
|6
|11
|5
|Coe, Maddie
|5
|5
|0
|7
|0
|1
|4
|10
|6
|Liszewski, Cyprus
|5
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Dane-Bush, Clover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Young, Sophia
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Convey, Perle
|5
|7
|2
|8
|0
|5
|12
|24
|10
|Giara, Gaia
|5
|8
|0
|10
|5
|7
|10
|25
|12
|Hathway, Phoenicia
|5
|10
|0
|12
|0
|5
|9
|24
|13
|Urquhart, Destiny
|4
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|15
|Basler, Ava
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Glazier, Mikayla
|5
|3
|0
|3
|29
|8
|13
|24
|21
|Balcom, Abagail
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
