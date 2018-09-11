SUNY Oswego Earns High Rankings, ‘Best Value’ Nod From U.S. News and World Report

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego has once again earned a top 50 ranking in the 2019 “Top Regional Universities in the North” from U.S. News and World Report and a top-10 regional nod among Best Value Schools.

Oswego moved up to 11th among public master’s-level universities in the North Region, tied for 48th overall, among institutions in the U.S. News and World Report ratings, based on rankings released Sept. 10. The college also kept its place on the A+ for B Students list.

The college’s ranking as eighth (first among public colleges) in the north on the list of Best Value Schools takes into account Oswego’s academic quality and “net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid,” U.S. News wrote on its website. “The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.”

“SUNY Oswego is providing greater access and a strong foundation for our diverse, talented students; these rankings show we are among the best options in our class, especially among public colleges,” said President Deborah F. Stanley. “But beyond the numbers, the directions we are probing and commitments we are making as we continue on our path of providing the best possible education for our students and producing the greatest good for our region and the world are most impressive.”

U.S. News’ staff compiles data from hundreds of schools around the country, striving to offer prospective college students and their parents the best analysis available for comparing academic excellence. U.S. News and World Report defines regional universities as institutions that “provide a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s programs” but “few, if any, doctoral programs.”

U.S. News has also included Oswego in its Best Online Graduate Business Programs: MBA, top 5 nationally for Women Enrolled in MBA Programs, Best Colleges for Veterans and Green Colleges guides.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...