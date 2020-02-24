The DRI Explained, Part 2: Further Questions, Answers

FULTON – As a sequel to our previous article explaining what the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is and how Fulton is making decisions on which projects to fund with the grant, this is an extension with further questions answered by the Department of State and Mayor Deana Michaels.

How did the state decide to hire Cameron Engineering as a consultant?

According to the Department of State, each community selected to participate in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) accomplishes its goals through a unique state-local partnership that includes a Local Planning Committee (LPC), a consultant team and state agency staff. The state uses a competitive procurement process to select consultant teams.

What are the duties of the consultant team?

The consultant team provides expertise and technical support needed to prepare the DRI Strategic Implementation Plan.

According to the state government website, “A consultant team contracted by the state is assigned to each community. The consultant team will work with the Co-Chairs and state agency staff to prepare for and staff LPC meetings and public outreach events.

Consultants will handle meeting presentations, and meeting logistics with assistance from municipal staff. At the LPC meetings, the consultant will ask LPC members for their ideas and guidance at each step of the planning process.

Research and studies will be conducted by the consultants within the scope of the work plan. Consultants will work with the LPC and state agency staff to prepare documents, such as the downtown profile and assessment; the downtown vision and goals; revitalization strategies; the DRI Strategic Investment Plan; and fulfil other tasks in their scope of work, such as research and market studies.

Consultants will work with the LPC to develop an approach to public engagement appropriate for the community, and confer with the LPC about input received from the public – at engagement events, meetings, and online – and how that input can be used.

Consultants will assist the LPC in identifying key projects for implementation using DRI funding, and prepare detailed profiles of the projects and analyses that demonstrates the feasibility and potential impact of projects.”

How were the members of the LPC/ co-chairs chosen?

LPC members did not apply to participate, but rather were recommended by the original DRI application committee team.

“We were asked by the state to submit a slate of committee members we thought would be a diverse selection from the community,” Michaels said.

Some members of the public have expressed concern regarding conflicts of interest just by having members involved in projects present. What is the LPC doing to make sure this won’t happen?

According to the Department of State, the DRI process is open and transparent. All LPC meetings are open to the public. All LPC members agree to a Code of Conduct which guides their participation in the process and is a reminder that they must always act in the public interest. Any member with a real or perceived conflict related to a specific project must disclose that conflict and shall recuse from voting on or opining on the project that presents a conflict while still participating in decision-making for other projects. Community input is integrated throughout to ensure that a broad range of projects are identified and vetted and considered though the process.

“[Committee members] who have projects in the DRI have been asked not to vote on or make decisions on those projects,” Michaels said.

Why can the funding not be used to pave roads or all go into one project?

“We have to follow the grant for what it’s intended for, which is a downtown revitalization,” Michaels said. “We won that grant based on our overall projects profile that we presented.”

According to the Department of State, state programs are designed to meet certain goals. The DRI provides a comprehensive approach to improving the physical, social and economic climate of participating communities. The intention is to provide funding that can help communities on the cusp of economic revitalization tip over into sustained prosperity. The fundamental goals of the DRI include:

Creation of an active, desirable downtown with a strong sense of place;

Attraction of new businesses (including “Main Street” businesses), that create a robust mix of shopping, dining, entertainment and service options for residents and visitors, and that that provide job opportunities for a variety of skills and salaries;

Enhancement of public spaces for arts and cultural events that serve the existing members of the community but also draw in attendees from around the region;

Attraction of a diverse population, with residents and workers supported by complementary diverse housing and employment opportunities;

Growing the local property tax base; and

Providing amenities that support and enhance downtown living and quality of life.

“The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is transforming downtowns across New York into vibrant neighborhood communities where businesses want to invest and New Yorkers want to live, work and raise families,” Department of State representative Erin McCarthy said. “The key to the success of the DRI is the collaborative and open planning process, which provides an opportunity for all community members to submit projects for funding that help shape the future vision of the downtown areas. The Department of State looks forward to helping Fulton realize its vision as the implementation of the DRI moves forward.”

For more specific questions, the public may pose a question, comment or concern on the Fulton DRI online comment form.

