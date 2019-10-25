Videoconference Provides Hannibal First Graders With Lesson in Communication

October 25, 2019 Contributor
Alisha Blasi’s first grade class from Hannibal shows off the monster they created for their videoconference with students from Freeport’s Archer Street School.

HANNIBA: – Fairley Elementary first-graders recently got into the Halloween spirit during a “Monster Match” videoconference with students from Freeport’s Archer Street School.

Prior to the videoconference, Alisha Blasi’s first-graders and the Freeport class built their own unique monster and then were tasked with re-creating the other class’ monster using only a written description to put everything together.

Fairley student Abigail Janes proudly displays the monster she created with her classmates as part of an interactive learning experience.

The activity culminated in a live distance learning connection — facilitated through the CiTi BOCES Distance Learning Program – where students shared their creations with one another.

Each class discussed how effective the instructions were as they noted similarities and differences in their monsters.

The lesson provided students with a chance to hone their communication, writing and listening skills while working as a team.

