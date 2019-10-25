Videoconference Provides Hannibal First Graders With Lesson in Communication

HANNIBA: – Fairley Elementary first-graders recently got into the Halloween spirit during a “Monster Match” videoconference with students from Freeport’s Archer Street School.

Prior to the videoconference, Alisha Blasi’s first-graders and the Freeport class built their own unique monster and then were tasked with re-creating the other class’ monster using only a written description to put everything together.

The activity culminated in a live distance learning connection — facilitated through the CiTi BOCES Distance Learning Program – where students shared their creations with one another.

Each class discussed how effective the instructions were as they noted similarities and differences in their monsters.

The lesson provided students with a chance to hone their communication, writing and listening skills while working as a team.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...