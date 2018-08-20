‘Who Do I Call for..?’ Dial 2-1-1 for the Answer!

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature reminds residents about the 211 CNY Program which provides referrals to thousands of different agencies and organizations throughout Central and Northern New York.

“The 211 CNY program is a valuable tool for residents who need assistance with human services or for those looking for information about the variety of resources available to them,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman Shane Broadwell, District 17. “It’s provided at no cost to residents throughout a five-county region. Callers can get help with everything from food subsidy and housing, to substance abuse and mental health issues.”

Residents in Oswego, Onondaga, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties can access the service 24 hours a day, seven days a week by dialing 2-1-1.

Trained specialists are on call to assess each individual situation and provide the appropriate referral.

Oswego County Legislator Jim Karasek, District 22, said, “We have 8,000 referral services available to assist with various needs. People can get help with issues such as finding a home health aide, paying for their kids’ lunch, and getting transportation to their doctor appointments.”

The 211 CNY program also maintains a website, www.211cny.com, where individuals can go for additional information and assistance.

Visitors can search by topic or by geographic area with a click on the appropriate subject link or their county image on a map.

There are also quick links to access a developmental disabilities database and crisis hotlines for those in need.

“We want to recognize the United Way of Greater Oswego County for all of their hard work in bringing this service to our area,” said Oswego County Legislator Terry Wilbur, District 21, who was also instrumental in bringing the program to Oswego County. “The agency worked with New York State, the United Way programs in Central and Northern New York, and Contact Community Services to make this service a reality. It is largely funded through their grant efforts.”

The 211 CNY program was established locally in February 2015 as a means of providing non-emergency access to community information, organizations, and resources to better connect the residents of Oswego County to the services they need.

For more information and resources, simply dial 2-1-1 or visit www.211cny.com. To learn more about the United Way of Greater Oswego County, call 315-593-1900 or go to www.oswegounitedway.org. Go to www.oswegocounty.com to learn more about Oswego County.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

