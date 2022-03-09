Compass Federal Credit Union To Unveil All-New Compass FCU Mobile App In April

UPDATE from Compass Federal Credit Union March 22: The all-new Compass Federal Credit Union Mobile App will be debuting on April 4.

This new app will be available via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store by searching Compass Federal Credit Union or Compass FCU. On April 4, our former app will cease to exist.

All members downloading the new app, will be able to use their current internet banking credentials to access the app. These credentials are what you use to currently access your banking information via our Compass website at www.compassfcu.com. Your account number will be your Username, followed by your private password.

RDC Users: If you are an active RDC User, you will no longer need to have a separate set of credentials (username/password) to access RDC. Now, once you log into the app using your internet banking credentials, RDC will be a direct function.

We hope that this new app provides a more seamless user experience and heightens your online and remote capabilities to bank here at Compass Federal Credit Union.

OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the launch of its all-new Compass FCU Mobile App in April.

Compass members will be able to download the new app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, beginning April 4, by searching Compass Federal Credit Union or Compass FCU.

The all-new app will feature true mobile functionality and frictionless integration of functions including Remote Deposit Capture (RDC), transfers, statement and document view, eAlerts/notifications, bill pay (no matter the provider), ATM & branch locators

and more.

Members will notice that the new app will very much mirror the credit union’s current internet banking system, for more seamless user satisfaction.

After downloading the new app, internet banking users at Compass will be able to log-in using their current internet banking username and password. The app will also incorporate Face ID and Touch ID biometrics for additional security.

Unique to the new app are iPhone, Android and Tablet specific apps, which ensure that members are using a native app that was developed for their device environment.

In regards to Remote Deposit Capture, members must now be enrolled in internet banking in order to access RDC via the mobile app. Members currently using RDC, which are not enrolled in internet banking, should call Compass FCU’s main office at (315) 342-5300 to enroll.

Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community.

