PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center announces the opening of “Exploring Encaustics: Painting with Fire,” a special art exhibition.

The show features the encaustic work of member artists Ann Buchau and Beth Sotherden from their year-long encaustic journey in an online course called “Painting with Fire,” where they explored a wide variety of techniques taught by over 26 world renown encaustic artists.

Artwork will be on display starting March 17 and runs through April 16. An opening reception with the artists will be held Friday, March 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center located at 4848 N. Jefferson St in Pulaski, NY.

Encaustic art is an ancient artform that has been growing in popularity because of the diversity of application and the translucency of the wax which provides a luminous quality that cannot be achieved in other mediums. It uses a blend of natural beeswax and damar resin (crystallized tree sap) that is melted using a torch, heat gun or other heated tools and then used as a painting medium.

Buchau and Sotherden will not only display their work, but also share their techniques as to how certain effects were achieved. The show is a great opportunity to learn about this ancient art form and the techniques and materials used today.

The show is free and open to the public. You can view the exhibit during open hours: Thursdays and Fridays noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community.

For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to participate or help support this or other community art programs, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related