Entrepreneur, Author Joins Cayuga As New Trustee

AUBURN, NY – A Cayuga Community College graduate who has built successful careers as an entrepreneur, author and sustainability consultant officially became a member of the college’s Board of Trustees this week.

Saying he’s eager to utilize his career and educational experience at the college, Mark Coleman, the President and Independent Sustainability and Management Advisor for Convergence Mitigation Management (CMM), was formally sworn in as a new trustee by Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant on Thursday. Along with his work at CMM, Coleman is the Director of Advanced Energy for TRC, a global firm specializing in sustainable engineering and construction.

“Mark has an incredible background in education, a documented passion for our communities, and a forward-thinking approach to the needs of our workforce. He’s dedicated much of his career to helping other people grow and succeed, and he will carry that same enthusiastic commitment to his work as a trustee,” said Dr. Durant. “We’re proud to have him join us, and we’re confident he’ll have creative ideas to help Cayuga and our students move forward in the years ahead.”

“Our Board of Trustees is excited to welcome Mark, and we know that he returns to Cayuga eager to support our students as they prepare for their future careers,” said Board Chair Marian Brown. “Mark’s experience in academia and his enthusiastic support for emerging, innovative industries will be invaluable as our College evolves and looks for new ways to serve our students and communities.”

A 1996 graduate of Cayuga, Coleman said he looks back fondly on his time as a student, and that his time at the College was foundational for his educational and career journey.

“This feels like everything has come full-circle, having an opportunity to leverage my experience and knowledge to help the College where I started my collegiate academic pathway,” he said. “I’m excited to have this chance to support the College as it guides students and explores new avenues to prepare our workforce, and to help Cayuga continue forming strong partnerships in our communities.”

Prior to his work with CMM and TRC, Coleman was a Business Development Manager with HARBEC Inc., a sustainable manufacturing business. He was also a Senior Program Manager at the Center for Integrated Manufacturing Studies at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he aligned strategic goals with industrial and government partners. He started his career working for New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Coleman served as the Senior Director of Corporate Relations from 2016 to 2019 at Syracuse University, where he remains an adjunct professor. He has also served on the University’s Diversity Council for Advancement and External Affairs.

He’s authored three books that address sustainability, including 2020’s “The Dignity Doctrine: Rational Relations in an Irrational World.” His first book, “The Sustainability Generation,” was published in 2012, and its follow-up, “Time to Trust: Mobilizing Humanity for a Sustainable Future,” was released in 2014.

Along with his degree from Cayuga, Coleman earned two bachelor’s degrees from SUNY Binghamton in 1998 and a master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1999.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...