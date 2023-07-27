Fulton Lions Donate $500 To All Saints Episcopal Church ‘Tuesday Night Dinners’

July 27, 2023 ChirelloMarketing
Fulton Lions President Patrick Devendorf, above, presents the check to Lynn Bullard, program chair. Other Tuesday Night Dinners volunteers joining them are, from left: Lynne Field, Cathy Fadden and Tina Rauch. Photo provided by Chirello Marketing.

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Tuesday Night Dinners program hosted by All Saints Episcopal Church. The church provides free dinners to anyone who is in need every Tuesday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the program, visit www.allsaintsfulton.org, and for more information on the Fulton Lions Club, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com.

1 Comment

  1. Thank you to the Lions Club for their generous donation. Just a quick correction, we serve dinners from 5 to 6.
    Lynn Bullard

