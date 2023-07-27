Fulton Lions Donate $500 To All Saints Episcopal Church ‘Tuesday Night Dinners’

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Tuesday Night Dinners program hosted by All Saints Episcopal Church. The church provides free dinners to anyone who is in need every Tuesday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information on the program, visit www.allsaintsfulton.org, and for more information on the Fulton Lions Club, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com.
Thank you to the Lions Club for their generous donation. Just a quick correction, we serve dinners from 5 to 6.
Lynn Bullard