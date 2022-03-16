PULASKI, NY – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving the Village of Pulaski or the Town of Richland.

The grant application deadline is May 15, 2022. Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas, including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civics, and preservation of historic resources.

Organizations must submit applications using the online grant application. Please visit cnycf.org/Pulaski to learn more about the application process and guidelines. For details regarding the application process, please contact Colby Cyrus at [email protected].

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a compilation of gifts contributed by the people of the Pulaski community that disseminates grants to support programs and projects of importance to the area. The fund was established in 1991 with seed funding from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust and is sustained through critical community matching challenge grants.

The endowment exists to ensure that the citizens of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of our community. Since its inception, the Fund has provided more than $400,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations addressing community needs within the Village of Pulaski and the Town of Richland. For additional information regarding the fund and how to contribute, please visit cnycf.org/Pulaski. The Pulaski Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

About the Central New York Community Foundation

The Central New York Community Foundation is a public charity established in 1927 that receives contributions from donors, manages them to grow over time and then distributes funding to local charities to help them thrive. It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of more than $366 million and has invested more than $230 million in community improvement projects since its inception. As a grant maker, civic leader, convener and sponsor of strategic initiatives, the Community Foundation strives to strengthen local nonprofits, encourage better understanding of the region and address the most critical issues of our time.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...