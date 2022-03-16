PHOENIX, NY – Two John C. Birdlebough High School educators recently joined elite company as they were welcomed into the prestigious Master Teacher Program.

The statewide program recognizes veteran teachers in a variety of fields who inspire their students and peers. Honorees are active beyond their classrooms, serving as curriculum and department leaders or members of district and state-level committees.

At JCB High School, educators Lauren Lewis (special education) and Rick Heffernan (science) met these criteria and were recently welcomed into the Master teacher program. Their contributions to their students, the school community and their colleagues has been remarkable, according to JCB Principal Thomas Bailer.

“Both Lauren and Rick are tremendous educators,” Bailer said. “I am proud of their accomplishments and incredible grateful for the impact they’ve had on our Firebird students and staff.”

Lewis serves as an integrated co-teacher in geometry and intermediate algebra. She also teaches an algebra and a resource class. In addition to her teaching duties, she is the yearbook co-advisor and coordinates all student and club photos.

“She has a positive outlook on teaching in general and builds strong connections with students,” Bailer said.

Like Lewis, Heffernan’s contributions to the PCSD community are numerous. He teaches physics and physical science and has served on various committees, including the School Improvement Team.

“Rick is one of those teachers for whom students regularly request and share their positive experiences in his class,” Bailer said.

The two JCB honorees were among 230 in the entire state to be selected as Master Teachers.

In congratulating all Master Teachers on their achievement, SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said, “New York’s Master Teacher program has long celebrated the immense talent across our state, recognizing the leaders in STEM education … During this particularly challenging time in our history, we appreciate our teachers even more for keeping their students engaged and succeeding in their classwork. On behalf of SUNY, my congratulations to this year’s honorees.”

