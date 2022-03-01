OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) will host the Ash Wednesday Service, March 2 beginning at 7 p.m.

Pastor Lori Wyman (Oswego Trinity UMC), Pastor Yohang Chun (Oswego First UMC), Pastor Guerschom Saint Ange (Minetto and Mexico UMC’s), and Certified Lay Minister Mike Ingersoll (Journey of Faith UMC) will provide a service with scripture, song and presentation of ashes.

Singers will join from Trinity, Minetto, First, Mexico, and Journey of Faith UMCs, plus a flautist, Sue Comerford, from Minetto. Nancy Linn will accompany the service. Trinity’s sanctuary will be open from 10 a.m.—3 p.m., with the pastor present for prayer.

In addition, Trinity will begin a Lenten Book Study, “Witness at the Cross” by AJ Levine, at 11 a.m. starting Sunday, March 6 for six weeks. The book study will follow the church service which begins at 10 a.m. An alternate opportunity will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, starting March 3rd.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, Oswego and is handicap accessible. Although mask mandates are relaxed, it’s requested that everyone wear a mask while in the church. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715, email [email protected] or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

