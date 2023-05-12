MACS Alumni Banquet To Be Held June 17

MEXICO, NY – The MACS Alumni Association will hold its 197th annual Alumni Banquet on June 17 at the Eis House Lodge in Mexico.

In addition to alumni and both past and present staff of Mexico Academy & Central School District, family members, community members and supporters of the district in general are also welcome at the banquet.

The banquet will be held starting at 4 p.m. at The Eis House.

To RSVP, send a check made out to MACS Alumni Association to Karen Brown, 117 Middle Road, Oswego, N.Y. 13126. Dinner is $23.50 per person, and the association also requests that each member add $4 for annual dues which help pay for newsletter and dinners for guests (student scholarship recipients, Hall of Fame and Outstanding Alumni inductees).

This year, longtime district and community supporters Alice and Eddie Nykaza, who owned Eddie’s Big M (now Tops) and offered numerous job opportunities to students and alumni alike.

