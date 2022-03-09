AMBOY, NY – This March the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be presenting some fun and educational programs, starting with the Luck of the Clover, which is happening now.

The four-leaf clover is said to bring good luck to one who finds it. A second geocache will be hidden at the Center to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day. This geocache will be available to search for now through March 19.

On Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the environmental educator will be on for individuals to stop in and receive a short lesson on how to geocache using cellphones and handheld GPS units. GPS handheld units will be available to borrow during this time as well. There are many GPS apps that can be used on cellphones.

Download your favorite one before coming out on the 12th. The coordinates for the Luck of the Clover geocache are: N43° 24’ 47” W-75° -54’ 20”. Once the cache is located, sign the logbook, and take some treasure. This event is free to participate in and has no registration requirements.

Then on Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m., come for an early evening walk around the nature center to look for signs of spring. During our It’s Spring! program, attendees will walk amongst the melting snow piles with the environmental educator to look and listen for all the sights and sounds of early spring. Bring a flashlight to aid with the walk back to the parking lot. This event will be held even if it is snowing or raining. Please wear boots that can get wet and or muddy and warm outdoor clothes.

While these programs are designed for families, individuals are invited and encouraged attend. The fee this program is $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of three are free. Payment will be collected at the door in the form of cash or check only. Pre-registration is requested. Find the registration information for this program at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events. If you need assistance or more information, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315 963 7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

