Mexicali Quilt Guild To Host Event At Oswego County Fall Festival

MEXICO, NY – On a stormy evening in January of 2007, a small group of women met to form the Mexicali Quilt guild. It has now grown to over 50 + members.

The mission of the guild is to promote, teach and share the art of quilting with our community. We share our quilting skills by supporting several local community charities. Operation Reindeer receives children’s quilts for their Christmas program. The Mexico Food Pantry receives donated personal care products.

We are proud to support the Mexico VFW 369 with handmade Christmas stockings filled with personal care products for our veterans at the Syracuse VA Hospital. Additionally, the VFW receives support through lap quilts, wheelchair arm covers, and walker pocket bags. We promote and teach by holding quilt shows.

We invite you to come see all this group has to offer at the CELEBRATE THE

MAGIC OF QUILTING event at the Oswego County Fall Festival, on Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oswego County Fairgrounds at 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek, NY.

See over 50 quilts and many other quilted items. There will also be demonstrations on Hand Quilting, Working with Wool, Sashiko

(Japanese Embroidery), and Designing a Fabric Collage.

The guild will have a boutique, gorgeous raffle quilt, and raffle baskets for your enjoyment.

