OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament To Feature $10,000 Putting Contest

August 7, 2022 Contributor
Above, OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear looks on as OCO Board Member Deana Masuicca practices her putting. Also pictured is OCO Board President John Zanewych of Big John’s Sales.

FULTON – Golfers in Oswego County Opportunities Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament will have a chance to putt for dough, big dough that is.

The tournament will feature a putting contest sponsored by Big John Sales that offers golfers a chance to win $10,000. The putting contest is just one of the many contests and drawings that will be a part of the tournament.

Presented by G & C Foods the nighttime golf tournament will be held Friday, August 19 at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego.

For more information on OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

