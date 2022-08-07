OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament To Feature $10,000 Putting Contest

FULTON – Golfers in Oswego County Opportunities Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament will have a chance to putt for dough, big dough that is.

The tournament will feature a putting contest sponsored by Big John Sales that offers golfers a chance to win $10,000. The putting contest is just one of the many contests and drawings that will be a part of the tournament.

Presented by G & C Foods the nighttime golf tournament will be held Friday, August 19 at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego.

For more information on OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

