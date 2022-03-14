OSWEGO – The Oswego High School National Honor Society chapter has continued its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee to help treat childhood cancer, as well as to fund necessary research in hopes of finding cures.

“The mission of St. Jude has continued to inspire chapter members to be called to service and raise funds for the hospital through a letter-writing campaign to friends and family,” NHS advisor and Oswego High School social studies teacher Kayley Morse said.

All 67 chapter members recently gathered in the school cafeteria to personally sign 25 letters each. Event chairwomen and juniors Allyson Bruns and Maura Dempsey said the meaningful event brought everyone together to help those in need.

Since its partnership with St. Jude’s, the OHS chapter has raised over $50,000.

“While we are providing service for a charity, the effort also builds character,” Morse said. “We’re fortunate for our health and to be able to do this.”

The chapter also hosted a No Shave November event earlier in the fall to raise funds for St. Jude’s. Each NHS member typically completes beyond the over 20-hour minimum service hour requirement each year.

