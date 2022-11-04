Palermo Elementary Celebrates Recertification As Lighthouse School

OSWEGO COUNTY – Dancing, laughter and fantastic drumbeats helped Palermo Elementary School celebrate their recertification as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School.

In 2018, Palermo Elementary, which serves grades pre-kindergarten through fourth in the Mexico Academy & Central School, became one of just 421 such Leader in Me Lighthouse Schools in the entire world. A Lighthouse School serves as a beacon for other schools who are currently part of the Leader in Me process.

Leader in Me Schools use a Lighthouse Rubric to measure outcomes in three areas: teaching leadership principles, creating a leadership culture and aligning academic systems. Schools also measure their success as it relates to their unique school. Within this structure, the staff supports students in discovering their leadership potential.

Students use these gifts to contribute to their classrooms and some hold schoolwide leadership roles. Students grow in their ability to set goals for learning and track their progress. The 8 Habits of Leader in Me are tools to help students develop in many areas including: self-control, empathy, determination, prioritization, teamwork, and seeing the value they bring to this world.

“We are so proud of the staff and students who have implemented these leadership habits as a way to improve learning and our school culture,” said Palermo Principal Peggy Scorzelli. “You are going to have some valuable skills that will help you be successful as learners and as friends. When you apply the eight Leadership Habits to your choices, they can also help you live a healthier life.”

Palermo first became a Leader in Me School in 2014, a Lighthouse School in 2018 and was recertified in mid-October 2022, maintaining their Lighthouse status. Through the years, Palermo Elementary has been committed to teaching students leadership principles. There are just 16 Lighthouse schools in New York state and Palermo is the only one in central New York.

During this time, several Lighthouse Facilitators have led staff through the process. This includes Karen Allen, retired teacher, Robert Teifke, now a teacher at New Haven Elementary, and currently Sarah Herrington, teaching assistant, and Tiffany Carpenter, librarian, serve as our Staff Lighthouse Facilitators.

The whole school was in attendance for an assembly where Scorzelli talked about the honor of being a Lighthouse School, music instructor Glen Gagnier led the chorus in singing, Flashlight by Jessie J, and student lighthouse team members lit a ceremonial lighthouse and unveiled a new positivity project.

“Palermo Elementary School, we all have greatness inside of us. So, let’s shine our lights and make this world a better place,” Scorzelli said. “Remember, it’s important to be leaving a legacy that we can be proud of.”

After the ceremony, the whole school danced to the sounds and entertainment of DownBeat Percussion, which is a drumline that performs at Buffalo Bills NFL games.

More information about Leader In Me can be found at leaderinme.org.

