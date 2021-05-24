CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore High School has announced that Sara Syrell has been named the valedictorian and Rianna Garlic has been named the salutatorian for the class of 2021.

Valedictorian Sara Syrell

Sara Syrell of Brewerton, plans to attend Binghamton University for four years to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and participate in its Freshman Research Immersion program. She then plans on earning a Doctor of Pharmacy degree to fulfill her career goal of becoming a retail pharmacist.

“I attribute most of my success to my family,” Syrell, the daughter of Tina and Chris Syrell, said. “They have provided me with endless support and taught me all there is to know about acceptance and perseverance.”

Syrell was involved in numerous activities throughout the high school including marching band, community parade band, student government and the community task force. One of her most memorable high school moments was meeting her best friend on the first day of 10th grade. However, she also noted there was plenty of experiences for she and her classmates to learn from throughout their high school tenure.

“Don’t get caught up in what we can’t control,” Syrell said. “Even when things don’t go as planned, there is always a way to make the best of a bad situation.”

Salutatorian Rianna Garlic

Rianna Garlic of Constantia, also plans to attend Binghamton University with a major in biology. Her aptitude for math and science has led her to believe that an education in biology will offer her the most opportunities. Her career goal is to pursue a position in biomedical research.

“I attribute my success to my attention to detail, hard work and inquisitive nature,” Garlic said. “I see myself as a sincere and ambitious person.”

Garlic enjoyed participating in varsity golf, varsity gymnastics, Big Brother Big Sister, DECA, science club and National Honor Society while attending Paul V. Moore High School. Her most memorable high school moment was performing at the pep rally with the gymnastics team.

“The school district has given me many opportunities to participate in sports, volunteer work and clubs,” said Garlic. “These activities helped me grow as a person. I learned the importance of helping others and being a part of a team.”

Garlic also mentioned that she faced a healthy balance of educational challenges throughout her time in high school, but it allowed her to think more deeply and become a better student as a result. This has led her to encourage her classmates to be open to new opportunities.

“Never fear change because change is what helps you grow,” said Garlic.

She is the daughter of Floria Garlic-Capozza and Nick Capozza.

