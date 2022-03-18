Sandy Creek Holds Battle Of The Books Competition

SANDY CREEK, NY – After months of hard work and reading, Sandy Creek Central School District students recently showcased their knowledge during the Battle of the Books competition.

Students were divided by grade level, and then formed their teams to compete head-to-head in a round with 16 questions based on eight books they had read throughout the school year. The winning team from each grade group advances to represent Sandy Creek at the upcoming super regional competition.

“This is such a fun event for the students,” said School Librarian Rachel Allen. “They’ve been practicing and studying so hard for such a long time now. Seeing their hard work on full display at the competition was a treat. I am so proud of all the students who participated!”

The teams who won their group and will be moving onto the regional competition are as follows.

For the third and fourth-grade group, team “Let’s Book ‘Em” consisting of Caroline Casler, Cooper Hitchcock and Elise Cranker were the winners.

For the fifth-grade group, team “Spirited Books” consisting of Phoebe Preston, Breckan Pelton and Allison Jones were the winners.

For the middle school group, team “Big Boy Brains” consisting of Danielle Connors, Kaityn Perkins, Peyton Clark and Burke Harvey were the winners.

Rounding out the competition, the winners of the high school group was team “Roman Readers” consisting of Ryan Landphere, Elizabeth Hobbs and Nathaniel Phillips.

