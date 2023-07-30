State Department Of Transportation To Host Open House On Contract 1 Of The I-81 Viaduct Project, Focusing On The Northern Interchange Of I-481/81

August 10 Meeting to Highlight Construction Schedule, Commitments, Design Features, and Environmentally Sustainable Benefits on Work to Reconstruct Portions of Interstate 481 and I-81

SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation will host an open house on Thursday, August 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. pertaining to construction on the northern interchange of Interstates 481 and 81 as part of Contract 1 of the I-81 Viaduct Project.

The informal, open-house-style meeting will be held at the North Syracuse Junior High School, 5353 West Taft Road, North Syracuse. Project renderings will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives along with the Prime Contractor will be accessible to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned.

Contract 1 of the I-81 Viaduct Project includes the reconstruction of the northern interchange I-481/81. This work will allow for the conversion of I-481 to the new I-81 and I-81 to the new Business Loop 81 (BL 81). Several highway and bridge improvements will also be made along the corridor.

The purpose of the I-81 Viaduct Project is to address the structural deficiencies and non-standard highway features of the 1.4-mile elevated structure in downtown Syracuse while creating an improved corridor through the city of Syracuse that meets transportation needs and provides infrastructure to support long-range planning efforts.

This open house is part of NYSDOT’s ongoing commitment to public engagement and communication in the construction of transportation projects.

North Syracuse Junior High School is accessible to people with disabilities. Please contact TeNesha Murphy at 315-728-4251 if a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system, or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the open house. For additional information on the project, please email [email protected]

