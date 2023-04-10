STEAM Night Inspires KPS Students To Explore Curiosity

OSWEGO – Kingsford Park Elementary School students recently enjoyed a variety of hands-on activities that focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

The school’s first-ever STEAM night was a community collaboration among district staff and various local agencies and businesses. Activities were provided by CMOO, Oswego Health, SUNY Oswego Science Department, CiTi BOCES, Oswego Middle School Technology Department and Oswego High School Science Department. Throughout the evening, students and their families engaged in robotics demonstrations, drone flying activities, science experiments and block-building games.

“The whole point of “The whole point of STEAM is to inspire inquiry and curiosity; to empower students to ask thought-provoking questions that promote creativity and exploration, and to connect their problem-solving to real-world solutions,” KPS teacher Kelly Moxley said. “It was wonderful to see all these inquiring minds with smiles on their faces participating in these fun learning activities.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...