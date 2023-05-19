SUNY Potsdam To Recognize Area Class Of 2023 Graduates At Commencement

POTSDAM, NY – The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognize the Class of 2023 during the College’s 203rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 20. During Commencement, SUNY Potsdam honors students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year.
Local graduates include:
- Meadow Alexander of Sterling, NY, who is set to graduate with a Master of Science in Teaching degree in Childhood Education
- Matthew Baker of Phoenix, NY, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies
- Mallory Frank of Pulaski, NY, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design and New Media
- Declan Hawthorne of Phoenix, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education
- Laura Hayden of Fulton, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Gillian Julien of Central Square, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Performance
- MacKenzie Mooney of Lacona, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance and Arts Management
- Victoria Nellis of Lacona, NY, who is set to graduate with a Master of Science in Teaching degree in Childhood Education
- Ember Percival of Fulton, NY, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology
- Logan Russell of Constantia, NY, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology
- Mairin Sgroi of Pennellville, NY, who is set to graduate cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science
- Andrew Smith of Fulton, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education
- Carla Soules of Pulaski, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Keegan Thompson of Oswego, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education
- Emma Uruburu of Sterling, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education
- Keegan Wallace of Fulton, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with both a Bachelor of Music and a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Performance and Biology
- Siera Wilder of Pennellville, NY, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Creative Writing
About SUNY Potsdam:
Founded in 1816, The State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges — and the oldest institution within SUNY. Now in its third century, SUNY Potsdam is distinguished by a legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence. The College currently enrolls approximately 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Home to the world-renowned Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam is known for its challenging liberal arts and sciences core, distinction in teacher training and culture of creativity. To learn more, visit www.potsdam.edu.