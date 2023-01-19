The Brothers Blue To Perform January 28 With Mark Wahl, Opening At The Oswego Music Hall

OSWEGO COUNTY – On January 28 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Brothers Blue, with Mark Wahl opening, to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego.

Rooted in the fertile tradition of Old-Time fiddle music, The Brothers Blue grow a sound all their own – offering a hybrid which unites fresh, original song-writing with elements from Country, Bluegrass, Cajun, and Irish music.

They weave three part harmonies through a rich tapestry of fiddle, banjo, and guitar. The band of multi-instrumentalists entertained audiences at both the Grey Fox (2017) and Turtle Hill (2015) festivals where they were featured as Emerging Artists.

Their tight huddle around a single microphone and groove-oriented arrangements prompted one fan to describe them as an “one-mind band” and another as “a dancer’s dream.” Whether around a campfire or in a concert hall, the band is excited for any opportunity to share honest, heartfelt musical experiences with their ever growing family of friends: The Brethren Blue.

The Buffalo Public wrote that “their approach to the songs … will likely inspire listeners to dig deeper into the folk roots of the music.” In 2016, the trio released their debut album, Ghost Town. It was hailed as “a well-honed, fine-tuned record that expertly cuts a piece out of the bluegrass lexicon” by Rochester CITY Newspaper. “Undeniably of the bluegrass and distinctly their own.” ~Andy Ruddy, guitarist of the Ruddy Well Band. The Brothers Blue create a hybrid of Cajun, bluegrass, and Irish music that [is] not only original but powerful in its energy…” ~Laura DaPolito, nippertown

The Brothers Blue consists of Benny Haravitch, Matthew Sperber, and Charlie Coughlin. Benny Haravitch is an award-winning banjo player who makes his living teaching, recording, and playing music, and also as a geologist. Matthew Sperber has a Master’s degree in classical guitar performance and today he teaches over 40 students a week on the guitar and bass and keeps a busy performance schedule as a classical guitarist. His involvement with the traditional Irish band, Crikwater, introduced him to the talented fiddler, Charlie Coughlin, who began studying Irish fiddle at eleven years old. Charlie makes his living by playing the fiddle and with wood-working. Further information and videos are found at https://thebrothersblue.com/, the Facebook page, or https://www.youtube.com/@thebrothersblue1067/videos.

Mark Wahl is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and luthier. He has been around the local acoustic music scene for decades and is known by many as the former director of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts (the Oswego Music Hall). A graduate of the State University of New York College at Oswego, Mark retired from his business in design and general contracting to direct his full energies to his music, the Oswego Music Hall, and his luthierie shop where he produces and repairs fine acoustic instruments.

Mark’s songs are often poignant vignettes with powerful use of metaphor and simple, compelling melodies. Mark’s 2018 CD release “Circadia” was nominated for best Album in the “Americana” category of the SAMMYs (Syracuse Area Music Awards). Mark’s popular 2013 CD “Everything Returns” was recorded with his trio “Canvas Moon”. For more information, visit https://www.markwahlguitars.com/music.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The Winter/ Spring season continues with Sawyer Fredericks on February 11 and The McKrells on the 25. March shows include Guy Davis on the 11 and Deeper Than Skin w/ Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris on the 25. April shows include Jonathan Byrd on the 15and the Burns Sisters Band on the 29. The Season Finale on May 13 will feature Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

The Oswego Music Hall venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

COVID precautions: The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Please check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2022-23 Music Hall Events Calendar

National Stage 45th season

Winter/Spring 2023

Jan. 28 The Brothers Blue

Feb. 11 Sawyer Fredericks

25 The McKrells

Mar. 11 Guy Davis

25 Deeper Than Skin w/ Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris

Apr. 15 Jonathan Byrd

29 Burns Sisters Band

May 13 Season Finale featuring Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp

