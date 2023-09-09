Youth Group Raises Funds For Victory Transformation, Mexico United Methodist Church With Cardboard Village

OSWEGO, NY – The joint youth group from Lycoming and Mexico First United Methodist Church (MFUMC) raised nearly $2,200 with a cardboard village and MFUMC baby bottle drive that benefited the church and the hungry and homeless served by Victory Transformation Center (VTC) of Oswego. The church and VTC each received $1,000.

“We are so grateful to the youth group who gathered financial support for their building a cardboard village on Saturday, June 10 at MFUMC,” VTC Interim Executive Director Mary Curcio said. “They built cardboard houses that they slept in overnight, along with sharing in meals and team building games together. The next day, Sunday, all the youth helped Pastor Brandin Greco lead worship.”

“Since 2010, VTC has helped thousands of men and women who have lost their way or went looking for the path to living with God,” Curcio said. “Through our programs and services, the primary mission of serving those in the community with love, hope and encouragement; while simultaneously addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs has never wavered.”

Specifically, VTC provides emergency housing, finds emergency financial support, and provides emotional counseling and support. VTC is located at 225 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call 315-403-7681, find them on Facebook, or visit www.victorytransformation.com.

