OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will continue its Open Mic Friday series on March 25. Shows begin at 7:00 PM; sign-ups at 6:30.

Guest Hosts, Juliet Forshaw and Michael Judge of Avalon leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May. Admission is by donation.

Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

Avalon is an acoustic duo based in Oswego performing original music that blends folk, classical and musical theater styles. Their lyrics explore the highs and lows of life through myth and fable. For further information visit: https://avalonduo.bandcamp.com/music or https://m.facebook.com/avaloons.

Scheduling guest hosts for Open Mic Fridays is Coordinator Bryan Dickenson. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor.

The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available. Admission is by donation.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. In light of reduced transmission levels, we are not requiring proof of vaccination and masks are now recommended but optional. Should conditions warrant it, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/, Facebook page, or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Winter/Spring 2022

Saturday National Stage Shows Friday Shows

26 Ceili Rain March 25 Open Mic Hosted by Avalon

April 9 The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens April 8 Open Mic Hosted by Cam Caruso

April 30 Guest Curator Earth Day event

23 Heather Pierson Trio April 22 Open Mic hosted by Wendy Ramsey

May 7 Vance Gilbert/Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers Opens May 6 Open Mic hosted by Rich Hart May 13 Hook w/Jess Novak, Angela Russell, 3rd artist: tba

21 Finale – The Sea the Sea

w/Emerging Artist Showcase

