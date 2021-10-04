SANDY CREEK, NY – The Family Fall Festival was celebrated at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek on October 1,2, and 3, 2021.

Families gathered from all over Oswego and Southern Jefferson Counties to enjoy a carnival atmosphere, complete with rides , festival foods, live music, and a host of vendors offering products made locally. Saturday evening was capped off with a brilliant fireworks display.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of many of these types of events over the last year and six months, so for many festival attendees this was the first opportunity to bring their children to a gathering of this nature. Many of the smallest festival goers had never had the opportunity to ride on a ferris wheel or have their face painted.

“The kids have been really good about all of the quarantine issues and the masks,” said Bree Stanley of West Monroe. “So when we saw that this was going to happen, we made sure to put it on the calendar.”

The longest line on Saturday was outside the face painting tent, with excited small children giggling with anticipation as they tried to decide just how their beaming faces would be transformed.

A steady stream of vehicles passed through the gates of the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street as above average temperatures allowed attendees to leave their jackets in the car, and enjoy the day in shirtsleeves.

A variety of epicurean treats was made available to the hungry crowd, with a steady line forming at the wine slushie stand, and wood oven pizza being a big hit.

“I’ve sold 70 pizzas in the first two hours,” said chef Mike LaBozzeta.

The busy pizza maker had to send an employee out for more ingredients to satisfy the ravenous crowd.

A sense of normalcy was evident as the mostly maskless crowd wandered throughout the festival grounds. Outdoor events such as the Family Fall Festival allow for social distancing while still providing a way to enjoy the traditions of autumn.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...