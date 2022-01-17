CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, up one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.39. The New York State average is $3.48, no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.47.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.44 (up two cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.44 (down one cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.49 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.52 (no change from last week)

Syracuse – $3.46 (no change from last week)

Watertown – $3.50 (no change from last week)

After holding steady most of last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by one cent to $3.31. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose while gasoline demand decreased.

Winter weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant are the likely culprits behind this demand dip. Typically, pump prices decline amid lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. Crude prices are back in the mid $80 per barrel range. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

