CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.25, no change from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.86. The New York State average is $4.35, down 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.91.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.36 (up 1 cent from last week)

Buffalo – $4.36 (down 1 cent from last week)

Elmira – $4.25 (down 6 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.32 (down 1 cent from last week)

Rochester – $4.38 (no change from last week)

Rome – $4.28 (down 2 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.31 (down 2 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.35 (up 1 cent from last week)

Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total domestic gasoline stocks are down along with gasoline demand. The drop in demand is offset by an increase oil prices leading to price fluctuations. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing course from the downward trend.

Oil prices remain over $100 per barrel. EIA reports that total domestic crude stocks are down 18% compared to one year ago. The current inventory level highlights tightness in the market, contributing to higher prices.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

