CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.39, down two cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.56 – down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.45 (down two cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.47 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.52 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.53 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.58 (no change from last week)

Syracuse – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.60 (no change since last week)

Gasoline demand increased over the Thanksgiving holiday, but oil prices are now closer to $70 per barrel rather than $80 per barrel so pump prices are steady. Total gasoline stocks are down and that coupled with high demand would normally mean increased gas prices, but the drop in crude oil prices helped to stabilize pump prices.

Last week, President Biden announced that the federal government would release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which was coordinated with the release of oil from other major crude consuming countries. As a result, drivers could see some price relief at the pump over the coming weeks, but they should expect prices to remain higher than last year’s holiday season and in 2019.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

