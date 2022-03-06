OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be hosting a free virtual workshop on Thursday, March 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This workshop will discuss the importance of soil health and how building quality soils can result in both economic and environmental benefits for agricultural producers. Placing a greater emphasis on soil health has become increasingly more important over the past few decades. Not only can healthy soils produce better quality crops, they also can help lead to greater farm resilience.

This workshop will be based on the recent publication, “Building Soils for Better Crops: Ecological Management for Healthy Soils” (4th Edition, 2021), which was written by Dr. Fred Magdoff and Dr. Harold van Es.

The workshop will provide a basic overview of the book by highlighting the following topics:

What is soil health and why it matters

What are the physical properties of soil and the carbon/nutrient cycles and flows

What are the ecological principles and practices farmers can adopt to build healthy soils on their farms,

How agricultural producers can evaluate and assess the overall health of their soils in the future.

Guest speakers will be Dr. Harold van Es, Professor of Soil and Water Management at Cornell University, and Joseph Amsili, Extension Associate with the Cornell Soil Health Program.

This virtual workshop is open to all members of the public, including those interested in learning about agriculture, new/beginning farmers and/or longstanding agricultural producers looking to gain further knowledge on more ecologically based soil management practices.

Please visit: reg.cce.cornell.edu/buildinghealthysoils_235 http://reg.cce.cornell.edu/buildinghealthysoils_235 to register for this free educational event.

For more information, contact Ag Community Educator Joshua Vrooman at [email protected] <mailto:[email protected] or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs. For more information, please call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org <http://www.thatscooperativeextension.org/>.

